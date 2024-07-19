Shortlist announced for the 2024 Wave Awards
The shortlist for the Wave Awards 2024, which this year is celebrating its 10th anniversary, has been unveiled following a record number of entries
Hosted by World of Cruising and our sister publication Cruise Trade News, this year’s Wave Awards will take place at The Dorchester on November 11.
This year’s awards have seen a record number of entries. Thirty one winners will be chosen on the night from the shortlist which features several new categories including Best for Accessibility, Best Consortia, Best Homeworking Network, and Best Trade Sales Team.
Tickets to the glittering event dubbed the ‘Oscars of the cruise industry’ are available now. View the shortlist below:
THE WAVE AWARDS 2024 SHORTLIST
Shortlisted in cruise line categories
AE Expeditions (part of Aurora Expeditions)
Amadeus River Cruises
AmaWaterways
Ambassador Cruise Line
APT & Travelmarvel
A-ROSA River Cruises UK & Ireland
Carnival Cruise Line
Celestyal
Cunard
Explora Journeys
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Havila Voyages
Hebridean Island Cruises
Hurtigruten
Marella Cruises
MSC Cruises
Norwegian Cruise Line
P&O Cruises
Ponant
Princess Cruises
Quark Expeditions
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Riviera Travel
Royal Caribbean International
Saga Cruises
Scenic & Emerald Cruises
Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours
Seabourn
Star Clippers
Swan Hellenic
The Majestic Line (Scotland) Ltd
TUI
Unforgettable Croatia
Uniworld Boutique River Cruises
Virgin Voyages
Windstar Cruises
Shortlisted in agent categories
Advantage Travel Partnership
Barrhead Travel Group
Bolsover Cruise Club
Brilliant Travel
Creative Travel Company
CrosseyTravellers
Cruise Direct
GoCruise & Travel
Iglu.com
InteleTravel
Mundy Cruising
Not Just Travel
Paramount Cruises
The Cruise Room
The Cruise Specialists
Travel Counsellors
Travel Less Ordinary
Shortlisted in industry categories
Accord Marketing for Ambassador Cruise Line
AE Expeditions (Aurora Expeditions)
Amadeus River Cruises
Antara Cruises
Celestyal
Global Cruises LLC
Havila Voyages
Inspiretec Ltd
Limitless Travel
MSC Cruises
My Kind of Cruise
Ponant
Princess Cruises
Riviera Travel
Saga Cruises
The Port of Seattle
Titan Travel
Shortlisted in onboard categories
Carnival Cruise Line
Cunard
Explora Journeys
Hurtigruten
Marella Cruises
Oceania
P&O Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Royal Caribbean International
Saga Cruises
Virgin Voyages
Windstar Cruises
Havila Voyages
Shortlisted in the ports & destination categories
The Port of Southampton
Celestyal
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services
Norwegian Cruise Line
Portsmouth International Port
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
