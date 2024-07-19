The shortlist for the Wave Awards 2024, which this year is celebrating its 10th anniversary, has been unveiled following a record number of entries

Hosted by World of Cruising and our sister publication Cruise Trade News, this year’s Wave Awards will take place at The Dorchester on November 11.

This year’s awards have seen a record number of entries. Thirty one winners will be chosen on the night from the shortlist which features several new categories including Best for Accessibility, Best Consortia, Best Homeworking Network, and Best Trade Sales Team.

Tickets to the glittering event dubbed the ‘Oscars of the cruise industry’ are available now. View the shortlist below: