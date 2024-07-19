The latest issue of World of Cruising is out now. Highlights include a review of the £479m Queen Anne, Cunard’s first new cruise ship in 14 years, an expert cruise port guide to Seattle – a US city that will blow you away with its beauty – and the low-down on World of Cruising TV which is currently airing on Freeview, ITV, Sky, Virgin and a host of other channels.



Elsewhere we have a fantastic competition for you to enter. We’ve teamed up with Hurtigruten to offer you the chance to win a 14-night Svalbard Line cruise onboard MS Trollfjord with meals and drinks included. You’re welcome.

