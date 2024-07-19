The July/August issue of World of Cruising is out now
The July/August 2024 edition of World of Cruising magazine is on newsstands now
The latest issue of World of Cruising is out now. Highlights include a review of the £479m Queen Anne, Cunard’s first new cruise ship in 14 years, an expert cruise port guide to Seattle – a US city that will blow you away with its beauty – and the low-down on World of Cruising TV which is currently airing on Freeview, ITV, Sky, Virgin and a host of other channels.
Elsewhere we have a fantastic competition for you to enter. We’ve teamed up with Hurtigruten to offer you the chance to win a 14-night Svalbard Line cruise onboard MS Trollfjord with meals and drinks included. You’re welcome.
And that’s not all: along with your regular issue of World of Cruising, you’ll also find not one but two special supplements – a Matchmaker guide designed to help you find your perfect cruise holiday in seconds and a comprehensive guide to Viking, the Norwegian-owned cruise line with river, ocean and expedition cruises.
Pick up the magazine at your nearest port or in WHSmith. Alternatively, why not subscribe here and have every issue delivered right to your doorstep.
Happy reading,
Your World of Cruising team
