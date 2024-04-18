Cruise news / Choose your perfect cruise with World of Cruising
Find the perfect family cruise on World of Cruising's Matchmaker. Credit: Shutterstock

Choose your perfect cruise with World of Cruising

Author: Sarah Riches

Published on:

Updated on:

We know that cruising can be confusing if you don’t know exactly what you want and you’re not a regular cruiser. But we’re here to help you choose your perfect cruise and that’s why we’ve developed our Cruise Matchmaker

If you’re unsure of your next cruise line or destination, then World of Cruising’s smart online Cruise Matchmaker tool is your answer. Just visit Cruise Matchmaker and tell us what kind of cruise you’re looking for. Then we’ll recommend cruise lines and destinations that meet your personal needs.

  • Luxury or premium?
  • Small or medium sized ship?
  • Ocean or river?
  • What type of entertainment do you want?
  • Are you looking for adults-only or do you want a family-friendly ship?

As cruise experts, we know there are so many questions you need answered before you choose the cruise that is right for you. We’ll help you out with all your questions and recommend the cruise lines that are right for you. So let us and cruise-matchmaker help you choose your perfect cruise.

Most recent articles
View more articles

About Sarah Riches

After a five-year stint living in Asia, Sarah was inspired to become a travel journalist. Sarah has freelanced for Condé Nast Traveller and National Geographic Traveller and is the author of London Almanac (2010) and Culture Smart! The Essential Guide to British Customs & Culture (2024). She was also the deputy editor of Time Out Abu Dhabi, Where London and London Planner, digital editor of Wanderlust – the UK’s oldest travel magazine.

View Sarah's profile
Related Cruises
Photo

Lush Islands In Spring

  • 14 nights, departs on the 31 Mar 2024
  • Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seven Seas Splendor
  • Miami, Florida, , , + 12 more

Asian Wonders & Arabian Delights

  • 20 nights, departs on the 05 Apr 2024
  • Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seven Seas Navigator
  • Laem Chabang, Laem Chabang, Ko Samui, + 18 more
From

North Pacific Passage

  • 18 nights, departs on the 13 Apr 2024
  • Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seven Seas Explorer
  • Tokyo, Hitachinaka, Miyako, Iwate, + 16 more
From

Whale Watching Expedition

  • 7 nights, departs on the 01 May 2024
  • Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seven Seas Explorer
  • Vancouver, British Columbia, , Ketchikan, Alaska, + 5 more
From

Ocean Air & Spanish Flair

  • 14 nights, departs on the 10 Apr 2024
  • Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seven Seas Grandeur
  • New York, New York, , Kings Wharf, + 12 more
From
View more