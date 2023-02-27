Win a music-filled Rhine river cruise for two with Harmony Voyages in June 2023
Discover how you can win a seven-night river cruise for two along the Rhine with music from Paul Carrack and the Bootleg Beatles
The Rhine is one of the most popular river cruises in Europe and rightly so.
A voyage along the Rhine takes in four countries – France, Germany, Holland, and Switzerland.
As such, the river landscape is constantly changing– think castles, winding Riesling vineyards, picturesque villages, and, at night, twinkling city lights, for Europe’s second-longest river is never less than scenic.
What’s more, Harmony Voyages – the company that focuses on destination and itinerary, and works closely with various cruise operators to deliver top-class experiences with added value – is offering one lucky World of Cruising reader the chance to join them on an unforgettable music-filled cruise on board MS Amadeus Queen from Amsterdam to Basel in June 2023.
Standouts of this seven-night cruise include a stop in the French city of Strasbourg with its modern art, half-timbered houses; the winelands of the Middle Rhine Valley; the legendary Lorelei rock that rises 500 feet straight up from the river's right bank; the pretty German cathedral town of Speyer; flower-filled Koblenz; Cologne with its gothic architecture; and the delightful Dutch capital of Amsterdam.
Back on board, you’ll enjoy entertainment from singer and musician Paul Carrack – who rose to fame as the frontman of Ace and later won praise as a member of Roxy Music, Squeeze, and Mike + The Mechanics, as well as for his solo work – and the Bootleg Beatles. The latter are revered the world over for their recreation of John, Paul, George, and Ringo’s iconic discography.
As if all that wasn’t enough, here’s what else the winner can look forward to on this seven-night cruise:
*Transfer from airport to and from the departure and arrival ports on June 16 and June 23 (flights are not included)
* A C1 Cabin with fixed panoramic window
*Free-flowing red and white wines from Europe’s famous wine regions, beer, and soft drinks with every lunch and dinner onboard
*Gourmet dining onboard
*A cocktail reception, welcome dinner, and Captain’s gala dinner
* An English-speaking onboard cruise director
*24-hour coffee station
*Onboard evening entertainment in the panorama lounge after dinner
*Bottled water in every stateroom
*In-stateroom infotainment centre
*Complimentary Wi-Fi onboard
*Complimentary use of onboard bicycles
*Complimentary state-of-the-art audio headsets for optional excursions
*All local taxes & port charges included
Sounds good? Now let’s meet your ship… Your luxurious floating home for the week will be Amadeus Queen – she follows the award-winning model of the Amadeus Silver ships but offers even further innovative developments.
The popular concept of spaciousness has been maintained. This includes not only generous public areas but also spacious cabins: 12 large suites impress with an outdoor balcony and a cosy reading corner while the 69 standard cabins largely have panoramic window fronts which can be automatically lowered and luxurious bathrooms.
However, the on-board highlight is the indoor pool, the roof of which can be opened in fine weather. In the evenings, this area can also be used for informative talks, functions, and cinema showings.
YOUR FULL ITINERARY
Day one: Arrival in Amsterdam
Upon your afternoon arrival in the Dutch capital, expect to board Amadeus Queen and settle into your cabin. When evening falls, it’s time to meet your fellow passengers over a welcome cocktail, enjoy a specially prepared welcome dinner, and relax in the contemporary lounge.
Day two: Amsterdam-Utrecht
How you choose to spend the morning is entirely up to you. Explore Amsterdam with a relaxing canal cruise, visit the flower market, or venture out into the surrounding countryside to the picturesque towns of Volendam and Edam where you can enjoy a delicious cheese-tasting experience.
In the afternoon, you’ll cruise along the Ijsselmeer (also known as Lake IJssel), one of the largest inland freshwater lakes in Holland.
Day three: Cologne
Following a leisurely lunch, you’ll arrive in the cathedral city of Cologne. Explore the historic Old Town, visit the famous twin-spired Cologne Cathedral, or perhaps sample some of the famous Kölsch beer that’s brewed here.
Day four: Koblenz
In the morning you’ll arrive in Koblenz which is ideally situated at the confluence of the Rhine and the Moselle rivers.
The Romans, the Franks, the Holy Roman Empire, the French, and the Germans have all had a hand in this strategic city’s 2000-year history. St Castor Basilica, the Church of our Beloved Lady, and the Emperor Kaiser Wilhelm’s memorial at the German Corner, are just a few Koblenz can't-miss sites that reflect the history of the area.
Day five: Koblenz to Rudesheim
Spend some time on deck as you glide along the most beautiful section of the Rhiner – the legendary Upper Middle Rhine Valley. You’ll arrive in Rüdesheim with its fairy-tale castles, cobbled alleyways and spectacular vineyards. Make time to check out the surreal Siegfried’s Mechanical Music Cabinet Museum, a mansion housing a collection of remarkable self-playing instruments including a magical musical chair that plays a tune whenever someone sits on it!
When you’ve had your fill of Rudesheim, return to Amadeus Queen where you will be welcomed back onboard by your friendly crew and enjoy a delicious dinner and evening of excellent entertainment.
Day six: Mannheim to Speyer
After a bountiful breakfast, explore the bustling metropolis of Mannheim. This unique city has many sights to see including the University of Mannheim, the National Theatre Mannheim, and St Sebastian’s Church. Neighbouring Heidelberg is another old university city that rewards a visit.
In the afternoon, you’ll stop off in Speyer – a city celebrated for its medieval cathedral. Another amazing dining experience awaits you back on board, followed by more quality entertainment in the lounge.
Day seven: Strasbourg
This morning, you’ll arrive in the dynamic capital of Alsace. This beautiful city’s sights include the famous cathedral Strasbourg Münster and the Petite France quarter, a former mill and tanner district that still maintains its medieval charm.
Half-timbered houses, the Ponts Couverts, the Palais de Rohan, the Council of Europe are also among the wonders that Strasbourg holds in store for you. After lunch onboard, you’ll set sail for Switzerland.
Day eight: Basel
Following your final breakfast on board, it’s time to say farewell to Amadeus Queen and new friends and transfer to the airport for your return flight to the UK.
If your flight isn’t until the afternoon, panic not: you’ll be able to leave your luggage onboard the ship while you explore the historic city of Basel. Or if you are planning to spend an extra day or two in Switzerland’s third city, taxis can be arranged to take you to your chosen hotel.
ENTER HERE
To be in with a shot of winning this unforgettable Rhine river cruise with Harmony Voyages, simply complete the form above… good luck!
Terms and conditions
*The prize doesn’t include optional excursions, travel between the winner’s home and departure or return point of the cruise, travel insurance, gratuities, any drinks from the bar, personal expenditure, or incidental costs.
*It is the responsibility of the winner to ensure they and their guest each have a valid passport, travel insurance, and obtain any necessary visas for their trip.
*The winner is responsible for travel to and from the point of embarkation and for ensuring they reach the ship in time for embarkation as per the booking information provided. The winner and their guest must adhere to the government’s travel advice.
*All elements of the prize are subject to availability, non-transferable and there are no cash alternatives.
*Competition closes at 12 midnight on April 12, 2023.
