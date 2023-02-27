Menu

Fancy winning a music-filled cruise with Harmony Voyages? Keep reading. Credit: Harmony Voyages

Win a music-filled Rhine river cruise for two with Harmony Voyages in June 2023 Discover how you can win a seven-night river cruise for two along the Rhine with music from Paul Carrack and the Bootleg Beatles

The Rhine is one of the most popular river cruises in Europe and rightly so. A voyage along the Rhine takes in four countries – France, Germany, Holland, and Switzerland. As such, the river landscape is constantly changing– think castles, winding Riesling vineyards, picturesque villages, and, at night, twinkling city lights, for Europe’s second-longest river is never less than scenic.

What’s more, Harmony Voyages – the company that focuses on destination and itinerary, and works closely with various cruise operators to deliver top-class experiences with added value – is offering one lucky World of Cruising reader the chance to join them on an unforgettable music-filled cruise on board MS Amadeus Queen from Amsterdam to Basel in June 2023.

Standouts of this seven-night cruise include a stop in the French city of Strasbourg with its modern art, half-timbered houses; the winelands of the Middle Rhine Valley; the legendary Lorelei rock that rises 500 feet straight up from the river's right bank; the pretty German cathedral town of Speyer; flower-filled Koblenz; Cologne with its gothic architecture; and the delightful Dutch capital of Amsterdam.

Back on board, you’ll enjoy entertainment from singer and musician Paul Carrack – who rose to fame as the frontman of Ace and later won praise as a member of Roxy Music, Squeeze, and Mike + The Mechanics, as well as for his solo work – and the Bootleg Beatles. The latter are revered the world over for their recreation of John, Paul, George, and Ringo’s iconic discography.

As if all that wasn’t enough, here’s what else the winner can look forward to on this seven-night cruise: *Transfer from airport to and from the departure and arrival ports on June 16 and June 23 (flights are not included)



* A C1 Cabin with fixed panoramic window

*Free-flowing red and white wines from Europe’s famous wine regions, beer, and soft drinks with every lunch and dinner onboard

*Gourmet dining onboard

*A cocktail reception, welcome dinner, and Captain’s gala dinner

* An English-speaking onboard cruise director

*24-hour coffee station

*Onboard evening entertainment in the panorama lounge after dinner

*Bottled water in every stateroom

*In-stateroom infotainment centre

*Complimentary Wi-Fi onboard

*Complimentary use of onboard bicycles

*Complimentary state-of-the-art audio headsets for optional excursions

*All local taxes & port charges included

Your luxurious floating home for the week will be Amadeus Queen. Credit: Harmony Voyages

Sounds good? Now let’s meet your ship… Your luxurious floating home for the week will be Amadeus Queen – she follows the award-winning model of the Amadeus Silver ships but offers even further innovative developments. The popular concept of spaciousness has been maintained. This includes not only generous public areas but also spacious cabins: 12 large suites impress with an outdoor balcony and a cosy reading corner while the 69 standard cabins largely have panoramic window fronts which can be automatically lowered and luxurious bathrooms.



However, the on-board highlight is the indoor pool, the roof of which can be opened in fine weather. In the evenings, this area can also be used for informative talks, functions, and cinema showings.

Let the Bootleg Beatles, the the world's premier Beatles cover band, entertain you. Credit: Harmony Voyages

YOUR FULL ITINERARY Day one: Arrival in Amsterdam

Upon your afternoon arrival in the Dutch capital, expect to board Amadeus Queen and settle into your cabin. When evening falls, it’s time to meet your fellow passengers over a welcome cocktail, enjoy a specially prepared welcome dinner, and relax in the contemporary lounge. Day two: Amsterdam-Utrecht

How you choose to spend the morning is entirely up to you. Explore Amsterdam with a relaxing canal cruise, visit the flower market, or venture out into the surrounding countryside to the picturesque towns of Volendam and Edam where you can enjoy a delicious cheese-tasting experience. In the afternoon, you’ll cruise along the Ijsselmeer (also known as Lake IJssel), one of the largest inland freshwater lakes in Holland. Day three: Cologne

Following a leisurely lunch, you’ll arrive in the cathedral city of Cologne. Explore the historic Old Town, visit the famous twin-spired Cologne Cathedral, or perhaps sample some of the famous Kölsch beer that’s brewed here.

Day four: Koblenz

In the morning you’ll arrive in Koblenz which is ideally situated at the confluence of the Rhine and the Moselle rivers.



The Romans, the Franks, the Holy Roman Empire, the French, and the Germans have all had a hand in this strategic city’s 2000-year history. St Castor Basilica, the Church of our Beloved Lady, and the Emperor Kaiser Wilhelm’s memorial at the German Corner, are just a few Koblenz can't-miss sites that reflect the history of the area.

Koblenz is set at the convergence of the Rhine and Moselle rivers. Credit: Shutterstock

Day five: Koblenz to Rudesheim

Spend some time on deck as you glide along the most beautiful section of the Rhiner – the legendary Upper Middle Rhine Valley. You’ll arrive in Rüdesheim with its fairy-tale castles, cobbled alleyways and spectacular vineyards. Make time to check out the surreal Siegfried’s Mechanical Music Cabinet Museum, a mansion housing a collection of remarkable self-playing instruments including a magical musical chair that plays a tune whenever someone sits on it!



When you’ve had your fill of Rudesheim, return to Amadeus Queen where you will be welcomed back onboard by your friendly crew and enjoy a delicious dinner and evening of excellent entertainment.



Day six: Mannheim to Speyer

After a bountiful breakfast, explore the bustling metropolis of Mannheim. This unique city has many sights to see including the University of Mannheim, the National Theatre Mannheim, and St Sebastian’s Church. Neighbouring Heidelberg is another old university city that rewards a visit.



In the afternoon, you’ll stop off in Speyer – a city celebrated for its medieval cathedral. Another amazing dining experience awaits you back on board, followed by more quality entertainment in the lounge.



Day seven: Strasbourg

This morning, you’ll arrive in the dynamic capital of Alsace. This beautiful city’s sights include the famous cathedral Strasbourg Münster and the Petite France quarter, a former mill and tanner district that still maintains its medieval charm.



Half-timbered houses, the Ponts Couverts, the Palais de Rohan, the Council of Europe are also among the wonders that Strasbourg holds in store for you. After lunch onboard, you’ll set sail for Switzerland.



Day eight: Basel

Following your final breakfast on board, it’s time to say farewell to Amadeus Queen and new friends and transfer to the airport for your return flight to the UK. If your flight isn’t until the afternoon, panic not: you’ll be able to leave your luggage onboard the ship while you explore the historic city of Basel. Or if you are planning to spend an extra day or two in Switzerland’s third city, taxis can be arranged to take you to your chosen hotel.



ENTER HERE

Title Mr Mrs Miss Ms Baroness Brigadier Canon Captain Cdr. Colonel Commander Commodore Councillor Count Countess Dame Doctor Duke Fr General Group Captain Hon HRH HRH Prince HRM Lady Lord Lt. Cdr Lt. Col Major Master Prof RAF Sqd/Ldr retired Rev Sir Sister Viscountess Wing Commander Please enter your first name Please enter your last name Please enter your email address Please enter your address Address 1 Address 2 City ZIP / Postal Code State / Province Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Ascension Island Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Canary Islands Cape Verde Caribbean Netherlands Cayman Islands Central African Republic Ceuta & Melilla Chad Chile China Christmas Island Clipperton Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo - Brazzaville Congo - Kinshasa Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d’Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czechia Denmark Diego Garcia Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Eswatini Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong SAR China Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao SAR China Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar (Burma) Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territories Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Islands Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russia Rwanda Samoa San Marino São Tomé & Príncipe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka St. Barthélemy St. Helena St. Kitts & Nevis St. Lucia St. Martin St. Pierre & Miquelon St. Vincent & Grenadines Sudan Suriname Svalbard & Jan Mayen Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tristan da Cunha Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu U.S. Outlying Islands U.S. Virgin Islands Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Venezuela Vietnam Wallis & Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please tell us your telephone number Please tell us your age <30 31-40 41-45 46-50 51-55 56-60 61-65 66-70 70-75 76+ Prefer not to say Have you previously experienced a river cruise? Yes No Please tell us which rivers you are interested in cruising on Danube Rhine Douro Rhone Seine Dutch Waterways Moselle Which genre of music do you like? 70s 80s 90s Folk/acoustic American/country Blue/jazz I consent to receive emails related to Cruising and offers from our selected partners from World of Cruising (please tick this box) I consent to my details being passed to Harmony Voyages and receiving email communications from Harmony Voyages I consent to my details being passed to Harmony Voyages and receiving postal communications from Harmony Voyages I consent to my details being passed to Harmony Voyages and receiving telephone communications from Harmony Voyages Submit

To be in with a shot of winning this unforgettable Rhine river cruise with Harmony Voyages, simply complete the form above… good luck!

Enter now to be in with a chance of winning this competition with Harmony Voyages. Credit: Harmony Voyages

Terms and conditions

*The prize doesn’t include optional excursions, travel between the winner’s home and departure or return point of the cruise, travel insurance, gratuities, any drinks from the bar, personal expenditure, or incidental costs.



*It is the responsibility of the winner to ensure they and their guest each have a valid passport, travel insurance, and obtain any necessary visas for their trip.



*The winner is responsible for travel to and from the point of embarkation and for ensuring they reach the ship in time for embarkation as per the booking information provided. The winner and their guest must adhere to the government’s travel advice.



*All elements of the prize are subject to availability, non-transferable and there are no cash alternatives.



*Competition closes at 12 midnight on April 12, 2023.

Related articles