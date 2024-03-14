Cunard reveals daytime activities onboard Queen Anne
Expect the likes of Pickleball and archery onboard Cunard's latest ship, Queen Anne
Cunard has released a selection of the new deck games available onboard Queen Anne.
The luxury cruise line has partnered up with 'PickleballENGLAND', the English governing body of the sport, and will have a dedicated Pickleball court onboard Queen Anne.
As a combination of tennis, badminton and table tennis, Pickleball can be played alone or in pairs – indoors or outdoors.
Archery is another deck game offered onboard Cunard's Queen Anne, with the line stating Queen Anne will be the "only ship in the world where travellers can master their archery skills with a real bow and arrow".
What's more, Cunard has partnered with Archery GB, with Queen Anne acting as the official Archery GB activity centre, where guests will be able to have in-person coaching onboard.
Cunard's Queen Anne Sky Bar and Observation Deck
The Sky Bar and Observation Deck will host a putting green and driving range.
Quoits and shuffleboard courts will also be based here.
Cunard's president Katie McAlister said: "Whether it's pickleball, archery, or world class shows and lectures, Cunard is committed to providing guests with a wealth of activities to choose from whatever mood or interest may take them.
"Our onboard entertainment has always been at the heart of what we do, and we look forward to Queen Anne continuing this trend in the future."
