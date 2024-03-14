Cunard has released a selection of the new deck games available onboard Queen Anne.

The luxury cruise line has partnered up with 'PickleballENGLAND', the English governing body of the sport, and will have a dedicated Pickleball court onboard Queen Anne.

As a combination of tennis, badminton and table tennis, Pickleball can be played alone or in pairs – indoors or outdoors.

Archery is another deck game offered onboard Cunard's Queen Anne, with the line stating Queen Anne will be the "only ship in the world where travellers can master their archery skills with a real bow and arrow".

What's more, Cunard has partnered with Archery GB, with Queen Anne acting as the official Archery GB activity centre, where guests will be able to have in-person coaching onboard.