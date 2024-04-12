Boxing legend Frank Bruno to join Cunard voyage
The former heavyweight champion Frank Bruno will join Queen Anne’s maiden British Isles voyage
Bruno will sail on the 3,000 passenger Queen as part of her 14-night British Isles Festival Voyage which departs from Southampton on May 24.
The 62-year-old will discuss the highs and lows of life of his life in the ring including his bouts against Mike Tyson in an intimate Q&A in Queen Anne’s Royal Court Theatre
An active mental health campaigner, the boxing legend will also talk about his journey with the Frank Bruno Foundation, which provides support and encouragement for those currently facing or recovering from mental ill-health.
Other guests that will be appearing on the Cunard cruise include musician Midge Ure, Broadway star Rachel Tucker, and Olivier award-winning actress Celia Imrie who will give a talk.
The fortnight long voyage includes maiden calls to South Queensferry, Greenock, Kirkwall, Invergordon, Belfast, Cork, and Liverpool.
