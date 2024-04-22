Cunard takes delivery of new ship Queen Anne
New Cunard ship Queen Anne has officially joined the fleet during a handover ceremony in Italy at the Fincantieri Marghera shipyard in Venice where the vessel has been under construction
The ceremony was attended by Italian minister of enterprises Adolfo Urso and Italian minister for relations with parliament Luca Ciriani.
Katie McAlister, president of Cunard; Paul Ludlow, president of Carnival UK; and Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and managing director of Fincantieri were also present.
The 3,000-passenger ship, the 249th vessel to sail under the Cunard flag – and the third built by Fincantieri – will now set sail for Southampton ahead of her seven-night maiden voyage to Lisbon on May 3.
However Cunard has cancelled a “test” sailing for travel agents due to take place on April 29 following a “careful review” ahead of its May debut.
Cunard president Katie McAlister said: “We are so excited to welcome Queen Anne to our fleet as she completes a remarkable quartet alongside Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, and Queen Victoria – marking the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service.
“We are now fully focused on readying her to welcome guests for her maiden voyage on 3 May before she embarks on an historic British Isles Festival Voyage, including a momentous naming ceremony in Cunard’s spiritual home of Liverpool on June 3.”
Fincantieri chief executive and managing director Pierroberto Folgiero added: “We are very pleased and eager to deliver Queen Anne to Cunard, a pioneering figure in luxury sea travel, renowned for setting new standards in oceanic voyages for over 180 years.
“This beautiful and iconic ship testifies the longstanding partnership between our two companies, underscoring our shared commitment to excellence and tradition in the maritime industry.
“Queen Anne, as Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth, the other two ships we built for Cunard, proudly bear Fincantieri’s signature, embodying our enduring expertise, reliability, and craftsmanship in shipbuilding.
“Constructing a liner for such a distinguished shipowner not only reconnects us to our origins but propels us towards the future with a determination to blend tradition and innovation.”
