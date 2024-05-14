Joining Cunard’s new Queen Anne for a British Isles cruise, the boxing legend will be discussing his greatest battles – in and out of the ring – as he tells Sarah Riches

What is your advice for today’s boxers?

If you’re a novice, you must put in the hours and prove you’re better than the others: when you’re told to run two miles, run four.



If you’re on the brink ofretirement, you need to give up when your body tells you to. When you finish, find another occupation. I learned to dance, did panto and made a second career as a personality. My Sooty & Co TV show should have got me an Oscar.

Tell us about your Mike Tyson fights...

Tyson was in his prime in the first one. I rocked him in the third round but he was unstoppable. I tried my best; sadly that wasn’t enough. In the second fight he had just come out of prison, where all he had to do was keep fit, so he was stronger than ever.

What do you miss about boxing?

I loved the routine. It gave me purpose and I enjoyed the training, still do. Your team are like your family and training is hard but when you win it’s all worth it. I was a world champion – and no one can take that away from me.