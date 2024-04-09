The April issue of World of Cruising is out now. You can read all about editor Sarah Riches’ epic 11-night 'Pharaohs and Pyramids' cruise down the River Nile onboard Viking Aton (page 30), and get the low-down on Celestyal Journey (page 24) – Celestyal’s newest ship.



Elsewhere we asked locals to lift the lid on Barbados (page 74), New York (page 80) and the Baltics (page 88) while former Neighbours actor, pop singer and West End star Jason Donovan shared his experience of performing onboard Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 in Sydney (page 108) with Kaye Holland.

Meanwhile Jack Carter reveals what life is like on the world’s largest cruise ship – step forward Icon of the Seas (page 26) – while Jemima Forbes shines a spotlight on British breaks (page 38). If you think you need to cruise to Norway to glimpse the aurora borealis or travel to the Caribbean for white sand beaches, think again…

