We are excited to share that our April 2024 edition is on newsstands now
The April issue of World of Cruising is out now. You can read all about editor Sarah Riches’ epic 11-night 'Pharaohs and Pyramids' cruise down the River Nile onboard Viking Aton (page 30), and get the low-down on Celestyal Journey (page 24) – Celestyal’s newest ship.
Elsewhere we asked locals to lift the lid on Barbados (page 74), New York (page 80) and the Baltics (page 88) while former Neighbours actor, pop singer and West End star Jason Donovan shared his experience of performing onboard Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 in Sydney (page 108) with Kaye Holland.
Meanwhile Jack Carter reveals what life is like on the world’s largest cruise ship – step forward Icon of the Seas (page 26) – while Jemima Forbes shines a spotlight on British breaks (page 38). If you think you need to cruise to Norway to glimpse the aurora borealis or travel to the Caribbean for white sand beaches, think again…
We’ve also got two fantastic competitions for you to enter. On page 42, we’re offering you the chance to win a two-night stay at Chewton Glen – a five-star country house and spa nestled in the New Forest in Hampshire – while on page 86, a seven-night river cruise with Riviera Travel is up for grabs.
And that’s not all: along with your regular issue of World of Cruising, you’ll also find two special supplements – a guide to award-winning Riviera Travel, as well as an expedition cruising extravaganza. You’re welcome.
Pick up the magazine at your nearest port or in WHSmith. Alternatively, why not subscribe here and have every issue delivered right to your doorstep.
Happy reading,
Your World of Cruising team
