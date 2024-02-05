Liverpool to host naming ceremony for Cunard's new ship Queen Anne
Cunard has revealed that Liverpool will host the naming ceremony for Cunard's latest ship, Queen Anne
Queen Anne's naming ceremony will take place on the Mersey waterfront at Liverpool on June 3, 2024.
The naming ceremony will take place during the ship's 14-night voyage around the British Isles.
This '14-night British Isles Festival Voyage' will depart Southampton on May 24 with maiden calls to Edinburgh, Invergorden, Greenock, Belfast and Liverpool.
Cunard's president Katie McAlister said: “Cunard has an incredible bond with the city of Liverpool. It is where our founder Sir Samuel Cunard began his Transatlantic line in 1840, so what better place to officially name our new ship than somewhere that holds so many special memories.
"Queen Anne is the next in a fine line for our brand and she will be bursting with breath-taking moments around every corner, evolving our core values of luxury, sophistication, and glamour.
"Liverpool is known the world over as Cunard’s spiritual home and we are all so excited for the city to see Queen Anne up close on her maiden call.”
Guests onboard will have the opportunity to join the naming celebrations, with the event being broadcast live from Liverpool for those not onboard.
Leader of Liverpool City Council Liam Robinson said: “It’s a huge honour for Liverpool to be chosen as the location for the official naming of Queen Anne.
"The city and Cunard share a rich history, we are the original home of the world-famous cruise line and we staged the incredible spectacle of the Three Queens on the Mersey in 2015, which lives long in many people’s memories.
"This is yet another prestigious, international event taking place in our city, casting Liverpool into the limelight once again and showcasing our enviable maritime offer.
"The naming ceremony is set to be a majestic sight and I’m sure it will attract huge crowds to the waterfront who want to be part of this unique moment in ours and Cunard’s history.”
Queen Anne onboard entertainment
Onboard entertainment has been revealed to be Busted musician, Matt Willis, and his TV presenter wife, Emma.
Matt and Emma Willis commented: “We’re delighted to be part of such a fantastic occasion and can’t wait to join everyone in Liverpool for an exciting and action-packed day, full of surprises and celebrations.
"Mersey waterfront will be brought to life on 3 June, as world famous entertainers are set to put on a spectacular show.
"It's going to be a day to remember, and we can’t wait to welcome the fourth Queen to the iconic Cunard fleet.”
Queen Anne is currently nearing completion in Italy.
