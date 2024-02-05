Cunard has revealed that Liverpool will host the naming ceremony for Cunard's latest ship, Queen Anne

Queen Anne's naming ceremony will take place on the Mersey waterfront at Liverpool on June 3, 2024.

The naming ceremony will take place during the ship's 14-night voyage around the British Isles.

This '14-night British Isles Festival Voyage' will depart Southampton on May 24 with maiden calls to Edinburgh, Invergorden, Greenock, Belfast and Liverpool.

Cunard's president Katie McAlister said: “Cunard has an incredible bond with the city of Liverpool. It is where our founder Sir Samuel Cunard began his Transatlantic line in 1840, so what better place to officially name our new ship than somewhere that holds so many special memories.

"Queen Anne is the next in a fine line for our brand and she will be bursting with breath-taking moments around every corner, evolving our core values of luxury, sophistication, and glamour.

"Liverpool is known the world over as Cunard’s spiritual home and we are all so excited for the city to see Queen Anne up close on her maiden call.”