The 3,000-passenger vessel set sail on an historic maiden voyage on May 3 before returning to her homeport of Southampton on May 24 to begin a British Isles Festival voyage – which included a naming ceremony in Liverpool.



Following the high-profile launch, the luxury cruise brand booked more guests in May than any equivalent period on record, with Queen Anne’s Europe itineraries proving to be popular with guests.



Culture Liverpool estimates that more than 50,000 people attended Queen Anne’s naming ceremony, with thousands more lining the banks of the River Mersey to witness her arrival in the city.

