Queen Anne is a new generation of Cunard ships. Credit: Cunard

Cunard reports booking surge after Queen Anne launch

Author: Kaye Holland

The luxury cruise line has announced record-breaking bookings following the maiden voyage and naming ceremony of its new ship

The 3,000-passenger vessel set sail on an historic maiden voyage on May 3 before returning to her homeport of Southampton on May 24 to begin a British Isles Festival voyage – which included a naming ceremony in Liverpool.

Following the high-profile launch, the luxury cruise brand booked more guests in May than any equivalent period on record, with Queen Anne’s Europe itineraries proving to be popular with guests.

Culture Liverpool estimates that more than 50,000 people attended Queen Anne’s naming ceremony, with thousands more lining the banks of the River Mersey to witness her arrival in the city.

Katie McAlister, Cunard president, said: “We’re delighted to see such strong booking momentum in response to the successful launch of Queen Anne.

“This record-breaking booking period is testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to welcome so many new guests on board Queen Anne and the rest of our iconic fleet in the future.”

