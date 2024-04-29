Gaynor will depart on a 14-night cruise from Quebec City to Fort Lauderdale on October 26. During the sailing, she will perform a selection of her greatest hits – including I Will Survive and Never Can Say Goodbye – for passengers and participate in a Q&A session.



Gaynor said: “I am overjoyed to join Crystal Serenity for what promises to be an unforgettable voyage. Music has the power to bring people together, and I am honoured to share my passion with the discerning guests of Crystal."

