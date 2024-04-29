Gloria Gaynor to join Crystal Serenity cruise
The Grammy Award-winning artist will perform for passengers and participate in a Q&A session
Gaynor will depart on a 14-night cruise from Quebec City to Fort Lauderdale on October 26. During the sailing, she will perform a selection of her greatest hits – including I Will Survive and Never Can Say Goodbye – for passengers and participate in a Q&A session.
Gaynor said: “I am overjoyed to join Crystal Serenity for what promises to be an unforgettable voyage. Music has the power to bring people together, and I am honoured to share my passion with the discerning guests of Crystal."
Crystal’s vice president of entertainment, Keith Cox, added: “Hosting Gloria Gaynor is a testament to our commitment to providing outstanding entertainment experiences for our guests.
“Her legendary status and unparalleled talent perfectly align with the calibre of entertainment that Crystal is known for."
The itinerary includes overnights in Boston and New York City. Fares for the sailing start at £7,100 per person.
