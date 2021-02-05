Cruise news / MSC Cruises Announces Plans to Restart Cruises to Greece by Easter

The cruise line is working closely with the Greek Ministry of Tourism to ensure local tourist services will reopen before the start of the Easter holiday season

MSC Cruises has confirmed that it is currently in talks with the Greek Ministry of Tourism and other relevant public authorities to negotiate the reopening of tourist services for cruise passengers hoping to visit Greece in the upcoming Easter holidays.

The announcement arrives shortly after the company cancelled all of MSC Magnifica’s scheduled Greek-bound cruises until 29 April 2021.

Guests already booked on this ship will have the option to rebook their cruising holiday on MSC’s flagship MSC Grandiosa or on any of the line’s other vessels due to call at ports in Greece.

Alternatively, passengers can opt for a 125 per cent future cruise credit, which will be valid for all sailings taking place on or before 30 April 2022.

Cruise Lines
A photo of the MSC Cruises operator

MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises recently restarted cruises in the Western Mediterranean with MSC Grandiosa, under a strict new health and safety protocol and reduced passenger numbers.

All guests must now be tested at least twice during their voyage and ‘social bubbles’ have been created to enforce distancing on board.

Staff and crew undergo a series of health and Covid-19 tests at least three times before embarkation and then weekly during the cruise.

Masks must be worn at all times and an HVAC fresh air ventilation system has been fitted on board, along with new contact tracing technology also in place.

These measures were designed in collaboration with international health experts, including the world-renowned Aspen Medical consultancy, and have been approved by national authorities in Italy, Greece and Malta.

The protocol is under constant review and is managed by a cross-functional task force comprised of in-house health and hospitality professionals as well as the Blue Ribbon Covid-19 Expert Group.

MSC Grandiosa is operating weekly cruises leaving every Sunday from Genoa, Italy, and calling at Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo and Cagliari in Italy as well as Valletta in Malta.

