The poll by cruise specialist, cruise.co.uk, which surveyed over 8,000 past passengers, found that more than half (53 per cent) of British cruise customers are “certain or very likely” to book an ex-UK itinerary this year. A further 24 per cent of Brits were “fairly likely” to opt for a domestic departure, representing an overall five per cent increase compared to 2023. Demand for fly-cruises also remained high, with 64 per cent of those asked ‘certain’ or ‘likely to’ set sail abroad this year, representing the same number as in 2023.

The survey forms part of a wider report, which predicts that 2024 will be the third consecutive year cruise holidays experience an uptick in demand.



Tony Andrews, managing director of cruise.co.uk, said: “We’re very encouraged to see yet more people interested in taking a cruise; a getaway-at-sea can offer some of the best holiday experiences available at incredible value-for-money.



"With even more ships launching over the next 12 months, the variety of destinations, product and prices mean there is something to cater for every taste and budget.”