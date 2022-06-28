Search for your ideal Cruise
public Travel Regions
directions_boat Departure Port
calendar_month Departure dates
sailing Cruise line
Advanced Searchadd
Menu
Cruise news / Booking a cruise just got easier with Princess Cruises’ £1 deposit
Credit: Princess Cruises

Booking a cruise just got easier with Princess Cruises’ £1 deposit

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

For one day only, cruise-goers can secure a 2023 or 2024 cruise with a £1 deposit per person.

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises, is offering a very special cruise deal for 24 hours only.

Passengers can lock in a 2023 or 2024 cruise with just a £1 deposit per person – but you’ll need to be quick as the offer is only valid today (June 29, 2022).

Included in the offer are all 2023 cruises sailing from Southampton – ideal for those looking to swerve the travel chaos at Britain’s airports – on Sky Princess.

- READ MORE: Princess Cruises offers up to $500 onboard spending money -

Standouts include a 14-night Mediterranean Adventurer voyage (from £1,399pp) calling at iconic European cities such as Seville, Barcelona, Marseille, Florence/Pisa, Rome, Sardinia, and Gibraltar.

The £1 deposit deal can be combined with Princess’ current offer of up to $500 onboard spending money per stateroom on a 2023 or 2024 voyage that has a duration of seven nights or longer.

Onboard spending money available per couple starts at $100 for an inside stateroom and goes up to $250 for a suite on a seven-night Spain & France cruise aboard Sky Princess, departing May 6, 2023.

- READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Princess Cruises -

The same amount of cash is available for a seven-night Alaska cruise on Princess’ newest ship, Discovery Princess. Departing from Vancouver on April 30, 2023, fares start at £599pp.

Anticipating customer demand, Princess Cruises’ contact centre will be open until 10pm tonight.

Related Cruises
GRKAK - Katakolon, Greece - Stanley Wroblewski.jpg Photo

Adriatic & Mediterranean Sojourn

  • 21 nights, departs on the 27 Aug 2022
  • Viking Ocean Cruises, Viking Sky
  • Istanbul, Istanbul, Çanakkale, + 19 more
From
£9,290*pp

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Greece, Montenegro, Italy

  • 17 nights, departs on the 12 Apr 2023
  • MSC Cruises, MSC Splendida
  • Jeddah, Yanbu al-Bahr, Sokhna, + 11 more
From
£587 *pp

Genoa, Civitavecchia, Katakolon, Heraklion, Suez Canal North, Suez Canal South, Aqaba, Jeddah, Yanbu, Sokhna Port

  • 12 nights, departs on the 14 Nov 2022
  • MSC Cruises, MSC Splendida
  • Genoa, Civitavecchia, Katakolon, + 7 more
From
£661 *pp

Genoa, Marseille, Malaga, Cadiz, Lisbon

  • 5 nights, departs on the 21 Jun 2023
  • MSC Cruises, MSC Orchestra
  • Genoa, Marseille, Málaga, + 2 more
From
£339 *pp

Kiel, Cannes

  • 15 nights, departs on the 10 Sept 2022
  • MSC Cruises, MSC Grandiosa
  • Kiel, Copenhagen, Southampton, + 8 more
From
£1,084 *pp
View more