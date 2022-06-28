Booking a cruise just got easier with Princess Cruises’ £1 deposit
For one day only, cruise-goers can secure a 2023 or 2024 cruise with a £1 deposit per person.
One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises, is offering a very special cruise deal for 24 hours only.
Passengers can lock in a 2023 or 2024 cruise with just a £1 deposit per person – but you’ll need to be quick as the offer is only valid today (June 29, 2022).
Included in the offer are all 2023 cruises sailing from Southampton – ideal for those looking to swerve the travel chaos at Britain’s airports – on Sky Princess.
- READ MORE: Princess Cruises offers up to $500 onboard spending money -
Standouts include a 14-night Mediterranean Adventurer voyage (from £1,399pp) calling at iconic European cities such as Seville, Barcelona, Marseille, Florence/Pisa, Rome, Sardinia, and Gibraltar.
The £1 deposit deal can be combined with Princess’ current offer of up to $500 onboard spending money per stateroom on a 2023 or 2024 voyage that has a duration of seven nights or longer.
Onboard spending money available per couple starts at $100 for an inside stateroom and goes up to $250 for a suite on a seven-night Spain & France cruise aboard Sky Princess, departing May 6, 2023.
- READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Princess Cruises -
The same amount of cash is available for a seven-night Alaska cruise on Princess’ newest ship, Discovery Princess. Departing from Vancouver on April 30, 2023, fares start at £599pp.
Anticipating customer demand, Princess Cruises’ contact centre will be open until 10pm tonight.
