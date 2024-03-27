The Regent Suite onboard the 2027 world cruise is available at a record-breaking price of over 1.3 million pounds for two guests

Regent Seven Seas Cruises' 140-night world cruise will be held onboard Seven Seas Splendor for the first time in 2027.

Another first is that the cruise line is offering up the Regent Suite for this world cruise, priced at over £1.3 million pounds for two guests.

The voyage departs January 11, 2027, will sail from Miami, Florida, to New York.



Seven Seas Splendor will call at 71 ports of call in the Caribbean, Pacific Islands, Australia & New Zealand, Asia, Africa and Europe – travelling 35,668 nautical miles across three oceans, 40 countries and six continents.

And there are over 480 included shore excursions, 14 overnight stays as well as the opportunity to visit to 73 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

The world cruise goes on sale April 10, 2024, and you can pre-register your interest here.