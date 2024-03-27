Regent Seven Seas Cruises reveals world cruise costing a record-breaking £1.3 million
The Regent Suite onboard the 2027 world cruise is available at a record-breaking price of over 1.3 million pounds for two guests
Regent Seven Seas Cruises' 140-night world cruise will be held onboard Seven Seas Splendor for the first time in 2027.
Another first is that the cruise line is offering up the Regent Suite for this world cruise, priced at over £1.3 million pounds for two guests.
The voyage departs January 11, 2027, will sail from Miami, Florida, to New York.
Seven Seas Splendor will call at 71 ports of call in the Caribbean, Pacific Islands, Australia & New Zealand, Asia, Africa and Europe – travelling 35,668 nautical miles across three oceans, 40 countries and six continents.
And there are over 480 included shore excursions, 14 overnight stays as well as the opportunity to visit to 73 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
The world cruise goes on sale April 10, 2024, and you can pre-register your interest here.
How much does a Regent Seven Seas Cruises world cruise cost?
Fares for this world cruise with Regent Seven Seas Cruises start from £77,199 per person for a Veranda Suite and up to £671,239 per person for the Regent Suite.
You can also opt to sail a shorter portion of the world cruise, with a 126-night Miami to Rome voyage available – fares ranging from £68,369 to £600,909 per person.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises president Andrea DeMarco said: “We have seen continued interest and demand to venture further afield and for longer durations and so we are thrilled to announce that our 2027 World Cruise will take place on board Seven Seas Splendor, offering more luxury travellers the opportunity to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“This will be the first time a World Cruise will sail onboard one of our magnificent Explorer-Class ships, Seven Seas Splendor, which was launched in 2020 and offers the highest standards of unrivalled luxury, and featuring the one-of-a-kind, 4,443 square foot Regent Suite.”
Regent Seven Seas Cruises 2027 world cruise by numbers
Feeling hungry? Discover just how much you can sip and nibble on during a world cruise with Regent Seven Seas Cruises...
- 13,000lb of lobster
- 150lb of caviar
- 14,000lb of fillet mignon
- 3,600lb of smoked salmon
- 4,200lb of chocolates
- 58,000 bottles across 200 varieties of wine
- 14,000 bottles of champagne
