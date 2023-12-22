Cruise news / Riverside Luxury Cruises to launch third ship in March
Riverside Debussy will launch in March. Credit: Riverside Luxury Cruises

Riverside Luxury Cruises to launch third ship in March

Author: Kaye Holland

The luxury river cruise brand has announced its third ship will enter service in March

Riverside Debussy will depart on its inaugural cruise from Brussels to Amsterdam on March 23, 2024. The six-day voyage will call at destinations in Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands.

The ship will then depart on a series of Rhine sailings, offering five itineraries: Holland at the Heart of Tulip Blossom; the Romantic Rhine Southbound; the Romantic Rhine Northbound; Cruising Belgium and the Netherlands; and the Rhine and Main, Amsterdam to Nuremburg.

To celebrate the launch of Riverside Debussy, the line is offering €500 onboard credit per suite on bookings made by December 28 across any of the line’s fleet. Bookings must depart between March and June 2024 to qualify.

Charlie Hewitt-Davies, Managing director UK, said: “Riverside Luxury Cruises’ three elegant ships are floating, luxury boutique hotels that bring guests on immersive and all-inclusive European holidays.

“Riverside Debussy, Riverside Mozart and Riverside Ravel dock daily in a new town or city centre so guests can walk off and immediately experience the beauty and culture of inland locales that cruise ships cannot reach.

“We look forward to welcoming discerning travellers and delivering more culture, more celebrations and more luxury in 2024.”

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

