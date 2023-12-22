Riverside Luxury Cruises to launch third ship in March
The luxury river cruise brand has announced its third ship will enter service in March
Riverside Debussy will depart on its inaugural cruise from Brussels to Amsterdam on March 23, 2024. The six-day voyage will call at destinations in Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands.
The ship will then depart on a series of Rhine sailings, offering five itineraries: Holland at the Heart of Tulip Blossom; the Romantic Rhine Southbound; the Romantic Rhine Northbound; Cruising Belgium and the Netherlands; and the Rhine and Main, Amsterdam to Nuremburg.
To celebrate the launch of Riverside Debussy, the line is offering €500 onboard credit per suite on bookings made by December 28 across any of the line’s fleet. Bookings must depart between March and June 2024 to qualify.
Charlie Hewitt-Davies, Managing director UK, said: “Riverside Luxury Cruises’ three elegant ships are floating, luxury boutique hotels that bring guests on immersive and all-inclusive European holidays.
“Riverside Debussy, Riverside Mozart and Riverside Ravel dock daily in a new town or city centre so guests can walk off and immediately experience the beauty and culture of inland locales that cruise ships cannot reach.
“We look forward to welcoming discerning travellers and delivering more culture, more celebrations and more luxury in 2024.”
