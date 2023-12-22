Riverside Debussy will depart on its inaugural cruise from Brussels to Amsterdam on March 23, 2024. The six-day voyage will call at destinations in Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands.



The ship will then depart on a series of Rhine sailings, offering five itineraries: Holland at the Heart of Tulip Blossom; the Romantic Rhine Southbound; the Romantic Rhine Northbound; Cruising Belgium and the Netherlands; and the Rhine and Main, Amsterdam to Nuremburg.



To celebrate the launch of Riverside Debussy, the line is offering €500 onboard credit per suite on bookings made by December 28 across any of the line’s fleet. Bookings must depart between March and June 2024 to qualify.