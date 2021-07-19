Credit: Saga

Saga's Spirit of Adventure named - what's inside the ship, from cabins to dining? Saga Cruises today names its brand new ship, Spirit of Adventure, at Portsmouth. The boutique vessel will sail the UK from July 26. This is what you can expect onboard.

Saga ship Spirit of Adventure will be named by the recently retired Head of the Royal Navy Medical Service, Commodore Inga J. Kennedy at the traditional bottle smashing ceremony today. The event coincides with the day lockdown restrictions are finally lifted in Britain, marking an exciting step forward for the cruising industry. Spirit of Adventure may be small but she certainly is mighty - this is what you can expect from the new ship.

Spirit of Adventure cabins The Saga Cruises ship has 10 passenger decks offering 554 all-balcony cabins including 109 single balcony cabins which boast uninterrupted sea views. At an average of 215 square feet, the cabins are generously sized. Rooms categories begin at Standard Twin with a balcony which comes with twin or kingsize bed, private bathroom, turndown service, bathrobe and slippers toiletries, fresh fruit, tea and coffee making facilities, 24-hour room service and complimentary Wi-Fi. Deluxe cabins are larger and with more features such as a walk-in wardrobe and the balconies are bigger, while a Mid Ship Suite with balcony comes with a living and dining area, walk-in wardrobe and a bath. Guests can also enjoy a package of added benefits, such as butler service, pre-dinner canapés, afternoon tea service, a coffee machine and more. The Forward Suites on Spirit of Adventure are the highest-grade accommodation the ship has to offer and have a floor plan of up to 855 square feet. These cabins boast the largest balconies on the ship and offer an indulgent package of added benefits, including a walk-in wardrobe, enhanced bathrooms with whirlpool bath bespoke toiletries and customised stationery to name a few.

Saga: Deluxe cabins are larger and with more features such as a walk-in wardrobe. Credit: Saga

Spirit of Adventure dining Spirit of Adventure features five restaurants. The Main Dining Room serves both British and International cuisine with dishes often using freshly sourced local ingredients from the ports visited through your cruise. The Grill offers a more relaxed and social dining experience; the Verandah offers alfresco dining and in good weather, passengers can enjoy barbecues on deck. Khukuri House features dishes with a combination of flavours and cooking styles from Nepal. Amalfi is Saga's Italian speciality restaurant offering high-end Italian cuisine with locally sourced fish and meats. The Supper Club offers cabaret-style evening events with delicious menu choices to accompany. The North Cape Bar is the ship’s main bar and the Living Room offers coffee and snacks as well as a full drinks service. All cruises are all-inclusive, so complimentary drinks will be served throughout your cruise.

Saga: The Grill offers a more relaxed and social dining experience and boasts an outdoor area. Credit: Saga

Spirit of Adventure entertainment Entertainment and wellbeing facilities include The Playhouse - a 444-seat theatre with complete unobstructed views seating, home to Saga Cruise’s resident performance company. Expect cinema screenings, live music and even matinee shows on sea days. The Supper Club boasts its own grand piano and stage and attracts guest musicians on every cruise. There's also the signature Britannia Lounge with a dance floor and live entertainment. Day and night guests can indulge in a full line-up of talks, crafts, activities and sociable quizzes. There's a well-stocked library onboard - and the self-service area is replenished throughout the day with tempting snacks, freshly-ground coffees and teas. The Craft Room is a dedicated craft area that offers the opportunity to learn new skills through a range of classes and workshops. Meanwhile, in The Card Room, you can play card games for fun or join in with organised lessons and tournaments.

Saga: Spirit of Adventure ship has 10 passenger decks

Spirit of Adventure wellbeing The Spa is home to a 200-foot hydrotherapy pool, an infrared sauna, a steam room and six treatment rooms. In the beauty salon, you can enjoy an array of beauty and wellbeing treatments, including massages, manicures and hairdressing. The Fitness Centre has a range of hi-tech equipment while a top-deck sports court can also be found onboard. Spirit of Adventure itineraries The ship will depart on her inaugural cruise on July 26 from Tilbury. Once underway she will sail on a round Britain cruise taking in Newcastle, Belfast, the Isle of Man, Liverpool, Holyhead, Bristol, Lundy Island, the north Cornwall coast, the Isles of Scilly and Falmouth before returning to Tilbury on Tuesday, August 10. From August onwards Spirit of Adventure will sail to the Baltics, Mediterranean, Canary Islands, Black Sea and beyond.

Saga: A games deck can be found on Spirit of Adventure. Credit: Saga

What's included There are no hidden costs on-board either. Saga Cruises come with all dining and house drinks including a selection of wines with lunch and dinner, Wi-Fi, onboard gratuities, fitness facilities, 24-hour room service, sightseeing tours in selected ports, entertainment (from lectures to recitals), porterage of luggage, shuttle buses to nearest town centres and travel insurance with up to £5m coronavirus cover included. The all-inclusive price also includes a choice of complimentary UK travel to and from the port including a door-to-door chauffeur service up to 250 miles each way, car parking near the port, domestic flights or standard class rail or coach travel.

