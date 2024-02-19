Saga announces new river cruise ship for 2025
The over 50's cruise line has revealed the new addition to the river cruise fleet
Spirit of the Moselle is the latest addition to Saga's river cruise fleet, set to launch in July 2025.
The line states the new ship will bear resemblance to Spirit of the Rhine and Spirit of the Danube.
New ship, Spirit of the Moselle will carry up to 182 guests in 95 cabins – with 73 of these possessing a French balcony.
Saga's director of river product Sergej Tocili said: “We’ve reached another great milestone in our river cruise collection.
"Spirit of the Rhine and Spirit of the Danube have proven to be a great success with our guests, and I expect Spirit of Moselle will continue the same high quality river cruising while allowing us to explore a wider range of rivers."
Saga's new ship: Spirit of the Moselle
The start of the ship's construction began in January, with the keel laying ceremony taking place at Vahali shipyard in Serbia.
Spirit of the Moselle's inaugural season will start in July 2025, with Christmas and New Year cruises planned.
The new ship will be based primarily along the Main, visiting the likes of Nuremberg, Frankfurt, Bamberg and the Rhine Gorge.
Saga's CEO Nigel Blanks commented: "The team and I are thrilled to see this exciting next step in our growing river cruise offering.
"I’m looking forward to welcoming guests onboard for the first time in 2025 to enjoy the levels of service, value and exceptional experiences our guests have come to expect from Saga.”
You can register your interest in Spirit of the Moselle's inaugural season here.
