The over 50's cruise line has revealed the new addition to the river cruise fleet

Spirit of the Moselle is the latest addition to Saga's river cruise fleet, set to launch in July 2025.

The line states the new ship will bear resemblance to Spirit of the Rhine and Spirit of the Danube.

New ship, Spirit of the Moselle will carry up to 182 guests in 95 cabins – with 73 of these possessing a French balcony.

Saga's director of river product Sergej Tocili said: “We’ve reached another great milestone in our river cruise collection.

"Spirit of the Rhine and Spirit of the Danube have proven to be a great success with our guests, and I expect Spirit of Moselle will continue the same high quality river cruising while allowing us to explore a wider range of rivers."