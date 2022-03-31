Win a 7-night Avalon Waterways Christmas cruise for two on the Rhine worth £5,824
Cruise competition lovers - are you tempted by the luxury of an ocean cruise but put off by the idea of expensive extras and whole days at sea with nothing to look at but waves?
Avalon Waterways’ river cruises are surely the solution; five-star service comes without stuffiness, accommodation is spacious, food is top restaurant quality and everything is included. Thanks to our latest cruise competition, you could be in with a chance of experiencing all this on a wonderful Rhine Christmas sailing!
Having smaller vessels allows Avalon to dock in the heart of iconic cities, historic towns and hard-to-reach villages, so you can immerse yourself straight away in the local sights and sounds and make the most of every stop. Excursions are included in your fare, but it’s up to you whether to join them or explore independently.
Onboard you’ll find that Avalon Waterways’ staterooms are the best in the business. Stretch out on a luxurious bed facing a wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling panoramic window, and your room is transformed into river cruising’s only Open-Air Balcony.
With nothing between you and the view, you can almost reach out and touch the passing castles and cathedrals, vineyards and villages. But you’re not dreaming – you’re in your Panorama Suite on an award-winning Avalon Suite Ship.
On an Avalon Waterways ship, you can enjoy a drink on deck or in the lounge, chatting with friends old and new. You can admire the view from your open-air balcony or simply snuggle up in your stateroom. And if you’re in the mood, you can also extend your holiday before and after your cruise, with exciting stays in world-class cities.
Sound tempting? Then you must enter our fantastic competition. We’ve teamed up with Avalon Waterways to offer the chance to win a ‘Festive Time on the Romantic Rhine’ cruise for two, departing on December 14, 2022.
The lucky winner and their guest will get to enjoy a memorable cruise adventure from Switzerland to Amsterdam. Sailing on the Rhine, one of Europe’s most legendary rivers, you will travel through four countries in eight days, enjoying Christmas markets and festive streets along the way.
Your journey will begin in buzzy Basel, Switzerland, before you sail to Breisach in Germany, known as the gateway to the Black Forest. This area of unrivalled natural beauty is also famous for Black Forest ham, cherry gateau and cuckoo clocks, and you’ll get plenty of opportunities to explore the local Christmas markets with their fantastic festive cakes, biscuits and traditional presents.
Your next stop will be Strasbourg in France, where you can visit the city’s red sandstone gothic cathedral with its ancient murals and fascinating astronomical clock. The city also plays host to one of the finest Christmas markets in Europe, with a giant fir tree as its centrepiece.
Sailing on, you can then choose between a visit to Heidelberg Castle, whose spectacular ruins tower over the city, and a guided walk in Mainz with a visit to the Gutenberg Museum.
Next up is the charming wine town of Rudesheim, home to the unique Siegfried’s Mechanical Musical Instrument Museum. And don’t miss a visit to Market Square, where you can admire the life-size figures of Europe’s largest nativity scene.
Back on board, you’ll enjoy dramatic views of the Rhine Gorge before arriving in Cologne – your final stop in Germany. Here you can explore this fascinating 2,000-year-old city and visit its famous twin-spired cathedral. Naturally there’s also a traditional Christmas market where you can enjoy some traditional Lebkuchen cake and a warming cup of Gluhwein.
Your Christmas cruise will finish on a high note in Amsterdam, where a warm welcome always awaits in the city’s cosy and historic bars, known to the locals as ‘brown cafés’.
What's included
• All meals in the onboard restaurant
• Complimentary afternoon tea
• A selection of alcoholic beverages, including wine and beer with meals
• Return flights from an airport of your choice
• Overseas airport transfers
• Complimentary wi-fi
• A selection of complimentary daily excursions
• Deluxe Stateroom accommodation
The ship
Avalon Tranquility II is the perfect choice for river-cruise fans, offering 12 staterooms and 52 suites where guests can stretch out on their window-facing Comfort Collection bed and enjoy a unique panoramic view of the river.
Onboard, active cruisers will find a Fitness Centre with state-of-the-art equipment, while others will appreciate the handy elevator between decks.
As evening falls, everyone will enjoy gourmet four-course dinners in the Panorama Dining Room before heading to the Panorama Lounge & Bar for after-dinner drinks and a chance to dance.
What you could win
The prize includes a full-board seven-night Christmas cruise for two sharing a Deluxe Stateroom aboard Tranquility II, departing on December 14, 2022. The winner and their guest will enjoy complimentary meals in the main restaurant, plus daily excursions.
Sail away for less
Tempted by an Avalon Waterways cruise holiday? There’s up to 45 per cent off cruises while cabin availability lasts, plus a number of special offer sailings from just £999 per person for seven nights. Want to set sail sooner? Discover amazing late deals at avalonwaterways.co.uk
Terms and conditions of entry
- All entrants must be residents in the UK and aged 18 or over. Entry is not open to employees (or members of their families) of the Cosmos Tours Ltd group of companies.
- The prize is an eight-day river cruise on the Rhine for two people with Avalon Waterways. It includes:
- One cabin on the Festive Time on the Romantic Rhine cruise for the winner and one guest, based on two adults sharing. The cruise departs on December 14, 2022. The winner must be available to travel on this date.
- Return flights from the UK - a selection of suitable flights will be offered to the winner to choose from.
- While on the cruise, meals onboard and a selection of drinks are included, along with cabin accommodation.
- The prize does not include any costs incurred to return the prize.
- Avalon Waterways accepts no responsibility for any tax implications that may arise from winning of the prizes.
- The prize is not transferable, cannot be exchanged and has no equivalent monetary value.
- Only one entry per household will be entered into the draw.
- No purchase is necessary.
- No responsibility can be accepted for entries lost, delayed or incomplete.
- Closing date for the draw is 31st May 2022. The draw will take place shortly after and the winner will be contacted by Avalon Waterways no later than two weeks after.
- If we are unable to contact the winner after 30th June 2022 the rights to claim the prize will be lost.
- Avalon Waterways reserves the right to feature this prize draw on other printed or digital material.
- Winners may be requested to take part in post-event publicity.
- You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us when you enter the Competition. If you choose to opt-in, we will use your data for marketing purposes.
- The prize is subject to availability and Avalon Waterways reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value should circumstances make this necessary.
- Entry constitutes acceptance of these Terms & Conditions.
Top tips on how to eat healthily on a cruise - a guide to staying trim
Rhine river cruise guide: Everything you need to know about cruising with Avalon Waterways
New river cruise ships 2022 - full list of maiden river voyages this year
Christmas market river cruises cancelled as Europe locks down - is your cruise affected?
How to pick a river cruise cabin - best cabins and what to avoid
How Avalon Waterways Is Leading The Way With River Cruise Health & Safety
Seating Plans, Social Distancing and Face Masks: Is This The New Norm For River Cruises?
CLOSED: Win a Luxurious Four-Night Avalon Waterways Danube Cruise for Two
Cruise Line Top Bosses Reveal Their 2020 Travel Trends and Secrets
Discover Ports of Call with Avalon’s Active & Discovery Itineraries
Christmastime in Alsace & Germany (Southbound)
- 4 nights, departs on the 10 Dec 2022
- Avalon Waterways, Avalon Tranquility II
- Frankfurt, Speyer, Strasbourg, + 2 more
Festive Season in the Heart of Germany
- 5 nights, departs on the 05 Dec 2022
- Avalon Waterways, Avalon Tranquility II
- Nuremberg, Nuremberg, Bamberg, + 3 more
Romantic Rhine (Northbound)
- 7 nights, departs on the 01 Aug 2022
- Avalon Waterways, Avalon Tranquility II
- Basel, Breisach, Strasbourg, + 5 more
Active & Discovery in Holland & Belgium
- 7 nights, departs on the 29 Apr 2022
- Avalon Waterways, Avalon Tranquility II
- Amsterdam, Middelburg, Gent (Ghent), + 5 more
Bites, Brews, Views & Canals of Belgium & Holland
- 14 nights, departs on the 08 Aug 2022
- Avalon Waterways, Avalon Tranquility II
- Amsterdam, Nijmegen, Maastricht, + 12 more