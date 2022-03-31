Credit: Shutterstock/Avalon Waterways Sponsored by Avalon Waterways

Win a 7-night Avalon Waterways Christmas cruise for two on the Rhine worth £5,824 Cruise competition lovers - are you tempted by the luxury of an ocean cruise but put off by the idea of expensive extras and whole days at sea with nothing to look at but waves?

Avalon Waterways’ river cruises are surely the solution; five-star service comes without stuffiness, accommodation is spacious, food is top restaurant quality and everything is included. Thanks to our latest cruise competition, you could be in with a chance of experiencing all this on a wonderful Rhine Christmas sailing! Having smaller vessels allows Avalon to dock in the heart of iconic cities, historic towns and hard-to-reach villages, so you can immerse yourself straight away in the local sights and sounds and make the most of every stop. Excursions are included in your fare, but it’s up to you whether to join them or explore independently. Onboard you’ll find that Avalon Waterways’ staterooms are the best in the business. Stretch out on a luxurious bed facing a wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling panoramic window, and your room is transformed into river cruising’s only Open-Air Balcony. With nothing between you and the view, you can almost reach out and touch the passing castles and cathedrals, vineyards and villages. But you’re not dreaming – you’re in your Panorama Suite on an award-winning Avalon Suite Ship.

On an Avalon Waterways ship, you can enjoy a drink on deck or in the lounge, chatting with friends old and new. You can admire the view from your open-air balcony or simply snuggle up in your stateroom. And if you’re in the mood, you can also extend your holiday before and after your cruise, with exciting stays in world-class cities. Sound tempting? Then you must enter our fantastic competition. We’ve teamed up with Avalon Waterways to offer the chance to win a ‘Festive Time on the Romantic Rhine’ cruise for two, departing on December 14, 2022. The lucky winner and their guest will get to enjoy a memorable cruise adventure from Switzerland to Amsterdam. Sailing on the Rhine, one of Europe’s most legendary rivers, you will travel through four countries in eight days, enjoying Christmas markets and festive streets along the way. Your journey will begin in buzzy Basel, Switzerland, before you sail to Breisach in Germany, known as the gateway to the Black Forest. This area of unrivalled natural beauty is also famous for Black Forest ham, cherry gateau and cuckoo clocks, and you’ll get plenty of opportunities to explore the local Christmas markets with their fantastic festive cakes, biscuits and traditional presents.

Breisach in Germany is known as the gateway to the Black Forest. Credit: Shutterstock

Your next stop will be Strasbourg in France, where you can visit the city’s red sandstone gothic cathedral with its ancient murals and fascinating astronomical clock. The city also plays host to one of the finest Christmas markets in Europe, with a giant fir tree as its centrepiece. Sailing on, you can then choose between a visit to Heidelberg Castle, whose spectacular ruins tower over the city, and a guided walk in Mainz with a visit to the Gutenberg Museum. Next up is the charming wine town of Rudesheim, home to the unique Siegfried’s Mechanical Musical Instrument Museum. And don’t miss a visit to Market Square, where you can admire the life-size figures of Europe’s largest nativity scene. Back on board, you’ll enjoy dramatic views of the Rhine Gorge before arriving in Cologne – your final stop in Germany. Here you can explore this fascinating 2,000-year-old city and visit its famous twin-spired cathedral. Naturally there’s also a traditional Christmas market where you can enjoy some traditional Lebkuchen cake and a warming cup of Gluhwein. Your Christmas cruise will finish on a high note in Amsterdam, where a warm welcome always awaits in the city’s cosy and historic bars, known to the locals as ‘brown cafés’.

What's included • All meals in the onboard restaurant • Complimentary afternoon tea • A selection of alcoholic beverages, including wine and beer with meals • Return flights from an airport of your choice • Overseas airport transfers • Complimentary wi-fi • A selection of complimentary daily excursions • Deluxe Stateroom accommodation The ship Avalon Tranquility II is the perfect choice for river-cruise fans, offering 12 staterooms and 52 suites where guests can stretch out on their window-facing Comfort Collection bed and enjoy a unique panoramic view of the river. Onboard, active cruisers will find a Fitness Centre with state-of-the-art equipment, while others will appreciate the handy elevator between decks. As evening falls, everyone will enjoy gourmet four-course dinners in the Panorama Dining Room before heading to the Panorama Lounge & Bar for after-dinner drinks and a chance to dance.

Avalon Tranquility II is the perfect choice for river-cruise fans. Credit: Avalon Waterways

You’ll enjoy dramatic views of the Rhine Gorge before arriving in Cologne. Credit: Shutterstock

What you could win The prize includes a full-board seven-night Christmas cruise for two sharing a Deluxe Stateroom aboard Tranquility II, departing on December 14, 2022. The winner and their guest will enjoy complimentary meals in the main restaurant, plus daily excursions. Sail away for less Tempted by an Avalon Waterways cruise holiday? There’s up to 45 per cent off cruises while cabin availability lasts, plus a number of special offer sailings from just £999 per person for seven nights. Want to set sail sooner? Discover amazing late deals at avalonwaterways.co.uk

Avalon guests can stretch out on their window-facing bed and enjoy a unique panoramic view of the river. Credit: Avalon Waterways

