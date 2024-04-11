Windstar Cruises to add two new ships to its fleet
The luxury small ship line is expanding its six-strong fleet with the addition of two all-suite yachts
The first of the pair of 224-passenger ships, Star Seeker, is under construction at the WestSEA shipyard in Portugal and is due to be delivered in December 2025. Star Seeker will be followed by Star Explorer a year later.
Each ship has 112 suites, featuring private verandas and infinity windows, as well as two new Owner’s Suites with wrap-around balconies.
With a capacity for 224 guests and a staff to guest ratio of 1:2, guests will also have access to several newly added features such as a water-sports platform, the Yacht Club cafe and lounge, and a two-story spa and fitness facility.
The new ships will both have ice-strengthened hulls, allowing access to new destinations, and the latest technology in safety, propulsion, and navigation, including pump jet thrusters and forward-facing Sonar.
The expansion will allow Windstar to bring back four-mast sailing ship Wind Star, to Tahiti, where it will join Star Breeze in 2027, adding more capacity to meet growing demand for French Polynesian sailings.
Full itineraries and booking details for Star Seeker will be announced in late June 2024.
Andrew Todd, chief executive of parent company Xanterra Travel Collection, said: “As part of our company’s expanding portfolio, Windstar Cruises is poised for remarkable growth and an exciting future ahead.
“We’re excited about the possibilities of where Windstar will sail and the opportunities it brings our officers, crew and staff, and our guests.”
Windstar president Christopher Prelog added: “Our goal was to ensure these ships are unmistakably Windstar, and a significant amount of effort has gone into achieving this.
“We are thrilled for this expansion, building on the success of our game-changing Star Class in small-ship cruising with guests and travel partners, while offering new experiences.
“This growth reflects the dedication of our incredible crew and team, allowing us to broaden our destination portfolio and even bring one of our Wind Class sail ships back to Tahiti.”
