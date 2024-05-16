Cruise news / Celebrity Apex makes Southampton home port debut
Celebrity Apex will sail from Southampton from May until October 2024. Credit: Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Apex makes Southampton home port debut

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

The 2,910-passenger vessel has become Celebrity Cruises’ first Edge-class ship to homeport in Southampton

Celebrity Apex, the second in the line’s Edge series, will kick off her European season from Southampton with an eight-night Norwegian Fjords cruise. Ports of call include Bruges (Belgium), Geiranger and Kristiansand (Norway).

The season will also see Apex head to the Arctic Circle, the Mediterranean including Ibiza, and the Canary Islands until October 2024. Cruises range in from four to 13 nights in length.

Celebrity Cruises' president aura Hodges Bethge said: “We’re bringing one of our most innovative ships, Celebrity Apex, to Southampton, providing guests the opportunity to sail in style directly from the UK.

“It’s an exciting time as we elevate cruising from the region, enabling our guests to explore and restore with premium facilities, elevated food and drink experiences, and exciting activities and entertainment.”

Most recent articles
View more articles

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

View Kaye's profile
Related Cruises
Photo

14 Night India, Sri Lanka & Thailand

  • 14 nights, departs on the 07 Dec 2024
  • Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Millennium
  • Mumbai (ex Bombay), Mormugao, Goa, Cochin, + 8 more

6 Night Grand Cayman, Bahamas & Mexico

  • 6 nights, departs on the 19 Apr 2026
  • Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Eclipse
  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Georgetown, Grand Cayman, Cozumel, + 2 more
From

7 Night Tortola, Antigua & Bahamas

  • 7 nights, departs on the 25 Jan 2026
  • Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Beyond
  • Miami, Florida, Nassau, Tortola, + 2 more
From

12 Night New Zealand Cruise

  • 12 nights, departs on the 05 Apr 2025
  • Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Edge
  • Sydney, New South Wales, , , + 8 more
From

11 Night Greece, Italy & Turkey Cruise

  • 11 nights, departs on the 20 Oct 2025
  • Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Ascent
  • Civitavecchia, Soúda, Crete, Kusadasi, + 6 more
From
View more