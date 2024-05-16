Celebrity Apex makes Southampton home port debut
The 2,910-passenger vessel has become Celebrity Cruises’ first Edge-class ship to homeport in Southampton
Celebrity Apex, the second in the line’s Edge series, will kick off her European season from Southampton with an eight-night Norwegian Fjords cruise. Ports of call include Bruges (Belgium), Geiranger and Kristiansand (Norway).
The season will also see Apex head to the Arctic Circle, the Mediterranean including Ibiza, and the Canary Islands until October 2024. Cruises range in from four to 13 nights in length.
Celebrity Cruises' president aura Hodges Bethge said: “We’re bringing one of our most innovative ships, Celebrity Apex, to Southampton, providing guests the opportunity to sail in style directly from the UK.
“It’s an exciting time as we elevate cruising from the region, enabling our guests to explore and restore with premium facilities, elevated food and drink experiences, and exciting activities and entertainment.”
Star on board: Frank Bruno MBE
Win a no-fly cruise for two to France and Belgium
The big interview: Holland America Line’s Karen Farndell and Nico Bleichrodt
Gloria Gaynor to join Crystal Serenity cruise
Competition: Win a seven-night Mediterranean cruise with Princess Cruises
Riviera Travel unveils new 2024 themed river cruises
Carnival Firenze christened in Long Beach
First Celebrity Cruises passengers visit Perfect Day at CocoCay
NCL marks milestone with float out of Norwegian Aqua
Hannah Waddingham christens Sun Princess
Follow us on socials
14 Night India, Sri Lanka & Thailand
- 14 nights, departs on the 07 Dec 2024
- Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Millennium
- Mumbai (ex Bombay), Mormugao, Goa, Cochin, + 8 more
6 Night Grand Cayman, Bahamas & Mexico
- 6 nights, departs on the 19 Apr 2026
- Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Eclipse
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Georgetown, Grand Cayman, Cozumel, + 2 more
7 Night Tortola, Antigua & Bahamas
- 7 nights, departs on the 25 Jan 2026
- Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Beyond
- Miami, Florida, Nassau, Tortola, + 2 more
12 Night New Zealand Cruise
- 12 nights, departs on the 05 Apr 2025
- Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Edge
- Sydney, New South Wales, , , + 8 more
11 Night Greece, Italy & Turkey Cruise
- 11 nights, departs on the 20 Oct 2025
- Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Ascent
- Civitavecchia, Soúda, Crete, Kusadasi, + 6 more