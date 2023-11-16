Celestyal Cruises adds former Carnival Corporation ship to its fleet
The Greek Island specialist cruise line has acquired Aida Aura, which sailed under the German Aida brand
The 1,266 passenger vessel is set to undergo a “multimillion-euro” refit before entering service in March 2024 as Celestyal Discovery.
Discovery is the second ship purchased by Celestyal this year following the acquisition of Celestyal Journey, formerly Holland America Line’s Ryndam.
Built in 2003, Discovery features 633 staterooms and will go on sale on December 11, taking over Celestyal Olympia’s 2024 programme.
The line said special launch offers will be included in Black Friday promotions published later this week, as well as throughout its “biggest wave campaign to date”, starting at the end of the year.
Customers currently holding reservations on Celestyal Olympia will be moved to sailings on Celestyal Discovery.
Chris Theophilides, CEO of Celestyal said: “Given strong market and business conditions, we are thrilled to have expedited the renewal of our fleet to welcome the Celestyal Discovery into the Celestyal family.
Celestyal Discovery joins Celestyal Journey to undergo an extensive refurbishment programme over the winter period, signifying further our intent to keep delighting our customers. As a confident challenger brand, our team is excited to continue to make waves across the industry next season, with a refreshed fleet, brand, network, and a renewed sense of direction.”
