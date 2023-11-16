Celestyal Cruises adds former Carnival Corporation ship to its fleet

The 1,266 passenger vessel is set to undergo a “multimillion-euro” refit before entering service in March 2024 as Celestyal Discovery.



Discovery is the second ship purchased by Celestyal this year following the acquisition of Celestyal Journey, formerly Holland America Line’s Ryndam.



Built in 2003, Discovery features 633 staterooms and will go on sale on December 11, taking over Celestyal Olympia’s 2024 programme.



The line said special launch offers will be included in Black Friday promotions published later this week, as well as throughout its “biggest wave campaign to date”, starting at the end of the year.



Customers currently holding reservations on Celestyal Olympia will be moved to sailings on Celestyal Discovery.

