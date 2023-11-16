Cruise news / Celestyal Cruises adds former Carnival Corporation ship to its fleet

Celestyal Cruises adds former Carnival Corporation ship to its fleet

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

The Greek Island specialist cruise line has acquired Aida Aura, which sailed under the German Aida brand

The 1,266 passenger vessel is set to undergo a “multimillion-euro” refit before entering service in March 2024 as Celestyal Discovery.

Discovery is the second ship purchased by Celestyal this year following the acquisition of Celestyal Journey, formerly Holland America Line’s Ryndam.

Built in 2003, Discovery features 633 staterooms and will go on sale on December 11, taking over Celestyal Olympia’s 2024 programme.

The line said special launch offers will be included in Black Friday promotions published later this week, as well as throughout its “biggest wave campaign to date”, starting at the end of the year.

Customers currently holding reservations on Celestyal Olympia will be moved to sailings on Celestyal Discovery.

Chris Theophilides, CEO of Celestyal said: “Given strong market and business conditions, we are thrilled to have expedited the renewal of our fleet to welcome the Celestyal Discovery into the Celestyal family.

Celestyal Discovery joins Celestyal Journey to undergo an extensive refurbishment programme over the winter period, signifying further our intent to keep delighting our customers. As a confident challenger brand, our team is excited to continue to make waves across the industry next season, with a refreshed fleet, brand, network, and a renewed sense of direction.”

Most recent articles
View more articles

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

View Kaye's profile
Related Cruises
GRATN - Santorini - 1 - Credit Celestyal Cruises.jpg Photo

Idyllic Aegean, 7 Nights Cruise

  • 7 nights, departs on the 09 Jun 2024
  • Celestyal Cruises, Celestyal Journey
  • Thessaloníki, Kusadasi, Heraklion (Iraklion), Crete, + 7 more
From
£1,099*pp

Iconic Aegean, 3 Nights Cruise

  • 3 nights, departs on the 22 Nov 2024
  • Celestyal Cruises, Celestyal Olympia
  • Athens, Mykonos, Kusadasi, + 3 more
From
£399 *pp

Idyllic Aegean, 7 Nights Cruise

  • 7 nights, departs on the 22 Jun 2024
  • Celestyal Cruises, Celestyal Journey
  • Piraeus, Thessaloníki, Kusadasi, + 7 more
From
£1,089 *pp

Three Continents, 7 Nights Cruise

  • 7 nights, departs on the 03 Dec 2023
  • Celestyal Cruises, Celestyal Journey
  • Heraklion (Iraklion), Crete, Alexandria, Limassol, + 4 more
From
£799 *pp

Iconic Aegean, 3 Nights Cruise

  • 3 nights, departs on the 08 Nov 2024
  • Celestyal Cruises, Celestyal Olympia
  • Athens, Mykonos, Kusadasi, + 3 more
From
£399 *pp
View more