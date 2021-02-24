Win a 7-Night Cruise for Two to Southern Spain and Morocco Worth £3,300
Enter now to be in with a chance of winning a seven-night luxury cruise for two with Luxury Cruise & More and Tradewind Voyages
The long British winter, coupled with lockdown, has got us all pining for escape to sunny and exotic climes. Fortunately, Luxury Cruise & More is here to answer our travel prayers, having partnered with Tradewind Voyages to offer the prize of a seven-night cruise for two to Spain and Morocco – all the while experiencing the magic of life under sail.
Luxury Cruise & More was established last year by Scott Anderson and Manish Suchde. Award-winning cruise industry veterans, the pair spotted a gap in the market for a luxury tailor-made cruise specialist that worked to enhance clients’ experience with pre- and post-cruise land extensions.
Working only with smaller ships and more luxurious cruise lines, the company has access to some of the most exclusive services in the world of travel, including private jets and yachts for charter. And the team – which collectively has more than 60 years’ experience in travel and cruise – has first-hand experience of most of the ships and brands within its portfolio.
Now Luxury Cruise & More has teamed up with one of those partners, Tradewind Voyages, to offer an amazing cruise experience, exploring the beautiful coastlines of Iberia and North Africa aboard a stunning modern tall ship, Golden Horizon.
Spain & Morocco Explorer
Departing this September, the lucky winner and guest will begin their journey in Lisbon, Portugal’s coastal capital and home to Unesco-listed sites including the stunning Belém Tower and the Jerónimos monastery. While here, you must check out the city’s wonderful culinary scene, which you’ll find at its authentic best in the bohemian Bairro Alto district.
Next up is Cádiz, thought to be the oldest inhabited city in Europe. Home to the Spanish navy, Cádiz has more than 100 watchtowers – head up Torre Tavira for incredible views. There’s also the opportunity to see the 18th-century Cádiz Cathedral, take a trip to Jerez de la Frontera – the sherry capital of Andalusia – and learn the art of flamenco dancing.
Once you’ve drunk your fill of Spanish culture, your ship will sail on to Tangier. This lively Moroccan port has been transformed in recent years, and today is a wonderful melting pot of old and new.
Take a stroll through the souks, packed with traditional wares including handmade rugs and leather slippers. Popular tourist sites include the Caves of Hercules, where the classical hero is said to have rested during his legendary Labours, and further afield, the ‘blue city’ of Chefchaouen.
Returning to Spain, the ship will then make stops in Almería – dominated by the Alcazaba fortress – and Mahón, the capital of Menorca, where you can explore the fortress of La Mola, sample artisan gin at the Xoriguer distillery and pick up a pair of fashionable menorquina sandals at a local market. Finally, your sun-soaked adventure comes to an end in beautiful Palma de Mallorca, with its spectacular harbourside gothic cathedral.
Life under sail
As you journey to exciting Iberian and Moroccan ports, you will also get the opportunity to enjoy the luxurious delights of a unique cruise ship, your home from home for seven nights. Tradewind Voyages’ debut vessel, Golden Horizon, is the largest square-rigged sailing ship in the world.
While traditional in design, the ship is equipped with five-star facilities including a two-tier restaurant, five bars, three pools, a watersports platform and a pampering spa. Relax as you enjoy dinner in the elegant dining room, listening to the pianist and singer; or head up on deck for a more casual meal watching the sunset. Then bring your perfect day to an end with a nightcap at Debeljak’s, a premium onboard bar serving some of the world’s finest gins and whiskys.
Throughout your voyage, the onboard cruise team will work tirelessly to offer a full programme of activities, ranging from wine-tasting and cooking demonstrations to upper-deck games, movies under the stars and quizzes. The ship will also play host to distinguished experts who can teach you all about maritime history, astronomy and geography.
And there’s a resident destination speaker to offer engaging insights, specifically related to each port of call, so you’ll feel fully immersed in the cultures and traditions of the many and varied destinations along your route.
What you could win
Departing on 7 September 2021, the prize includes a full-board cruise for two people sharing a Marina Aft stateroom on Tradewind Voyages’ Golden Horizon.
The winner and guest will get full access to the gym, marina and all the other facilities aboard the ship, along with exciting entertainment, wi-fi, all meals including selected beer/wine with lunch and dinner in the main restaurant, soft drinks, gratuities and service charges. The prize includes overseas flights and transfers.
Enter HERE to Win a Cruise
Terms & Conditions
- The competition is open to World of Cruising readers over 18yrs only.
- The Promoter is World of Cruising with Luxury Cruise & More.
- Open to UK residents only.
- World of Cruising and Luxury Cruise & More staff are not permitted to enter.
- The prize is as described, is not transferable and there is no cash alternative.
- The prize is subject to availability and no alternative will be offered.
- Only one entry will be entered into the draw per person.
- The winner may be required to take part in publicity resulting from the prize draw.
- Judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.
- Entry into the competition assumes acceptance of the rules.
- By entering this competition you consent to providing your email address to Luxury Cruise & More and World of Cruising for marketing purposes.
- The winner agrees to TradeWind Voyages’ booking conditions.
- The prize includes accommodation, on board main meals (excluding speciality restaurants in which a cover charge will apply), entertainment and most facilities on board, as well as overseas flights and transfers.
- The prize does not include travel insurance (adequate insurance is a condition of travel), travel to or from the ship, parking, shore excursions, spa treatments or
personal expenses. The winner of the cruise will be bound by Luxury Cruise & More and Tradewind Voyages' booking terms and conditions.
- The closing date for entries is 30 April 2021.
- All entries must be received by the closing date.
Norwegian Fjord Adventure
- 7 nights, departs on the 14 Aug 2021
- Tradewind Voyages, Golden Horizon
- Harwich, Stavanger, Hardangerfjord, + 3 more
Mauritius, Madagascar and East Africa
- 13 nights, departs on the 06 Mar 2022
- Tradewind Voyages, Golden Horizon
- Mauritius, Saint-Denis de la Réunion, Toamasina, + 6 more
Beautiful Denmark
- 7 nights, departs on the 21 Aug 2021
- Tradewind Voyages, Golden Horizon
- Harwich, Skagen, Aalborg, + 3 more
Mediterranean and passage through Suez
- 10 nights, departs on the 23 Sept 2021
- Tradewind Voyages, Golden Horizon
- Split, Cephalonia, Kalamáta, + 4 more
Western Australia and Indonesian Islands
- 14 nights, departs on the 04 Feb 2022
- Tradewind Voyages, Golden Horizon
- Fremantle, Western Australia, Jurien Bay, Western Australia, Geraldton, Western Australia, + 6 more