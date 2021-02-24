Win a 7-Night Cruise for Two to Southern Spain and Morocco Worth £3,300 Enter now to be in with a chance of winning a seven-night luxury cruise for two with Luxury Cruise & More and Tradewind Voyages

The long British winter, coupled with lockdown, has got us all pining for escape to sunny and exotic climes. Fortunately, Luxury Cruise & More is here to answer our travel prayers, having partnered with Tradewind Voyages to offer the prize of a seven-night cruise for two to Spain and Morocco – all the while experiencing the magic of life under sail. Luxury Cruise & More was established last year by Scott Anderson and Manish Suchde. Award-winning cruise industry veterans, the pair spotted a gap in the market for a luxury tailor-made cruise specialist that worked to enhance clients’ experience with pre- and post-cruise land extensions.



Working only with smaller ships and more luxurious cruise lines, the company has access to some of the most exclusive services in the world of travel, including private jets and yachts for charter. And the team – which collectively has more than 60 years’ experience in travel and cruise – has first-hand experience of most of the ships and brands within its portfolio. Now Luxury Cruise & More has teamed up with one of those partners, Tradewind Voyages, to offer an amazing cruise experience, exploring the beautiful coastlines of Iberia and North Africa aboard a stunning modern tall ship, Golden Horizon.

Sail aboard Golden Horizon – the world’s largest square-rigger

Spain & Morocco Explorer Departing this September, the lucky winner and guest will begin their journey in Lisbon, Portugal’s coastal capital and home to Unesco-listed sites including the stunning Belém Tower and the Jerónimos monastery. While here, you must check out the city’s wonderful culinary scene, which you’ll find at its authentic best in the bohemian Bairro Alto district. Next up is Cádiz, thought to be the oldest inhabited city in Europe. Home to the Spanish navy, Cádiz has more than 100 watchtowers – head up Torre Tavira for incredible views. There’s also the opportunity to see the 18th-century Cádiz Cathedral, take a trip to Jerez de la Frontera – the sherry capital of Andalusia – and learn the art of flamenco dancing.

Explore the beautiful and historic city of Lisbon

Once you’ve drunk your fill of Spanish culture, your ship will sail on to Tangier. This lively Moroccan port has been transformed in recent years, and today is a wonderful melting pot of old and new. Take a stroll through the souks, packed with traditional wares including handmade rugs and leather slippers. Popular tourist sites include the Caves of Hercules, where the classical hero is said to have rested during his legendary Labours, and further afield, the ‘blue city’ of Chefchaouen. Returning to Spain, the ship will then make stops in Almería – dominated by the Alcazaba fortress – and Mahón, the capital of Menorca, where you can explore the fortress of La Mola, sample artisan gin at the Xoriguer distillery and pick up a pair of fashionable menorquina sandals at a local market. Finally, your sun-soaked adventure comes to an end in beautiful Palma de Mallorca, with its spectacular harbourside gothic cathedral.

The mesmerising ‘blue ﻿city’ of Chefchaouen

Life under sail As you journey to exciting Iberian and Moroccan ports, you will also get the opportunity to enjoy the luxurious delights of a unique cruise ship, your home from home for seven nights. Tradewind Voyages’ debut vessel, Golden Horizon, is the largest square-rigged sailing ship in the world.



While traditional in design, the ship is equipped with five-star facilities including a two-tier restaurant, five bars, three pools, a watersports platform and a pampering spa. Relax as you enjoy dinner in the elegant dining room, listening to the pianist and singer; or head up on deck for a more casual meal watching the sunset. Then bring your perfect day to an end with a nightcap at Debeljak’s, a premium onboard bar serving some of the world’s finest gins and whiskys.



Enjoy an authentic sailing experience

Throughout your voyage, the onboard cruise team will work tirelessly to offer a full programme of activities, ranging from wine-tasting and cooking demonstrations to upper-deck games, movies under the stars and quizzes. The ship will also play host to distinguished experts who can teach you all about maritime history, astronomy and geography.



And there’s a resident destination speaker to offer engaging insights, specifically related to each port of call, so you’ll feel fully immersed in the cultures and traditions of the many and varied destinations along your route.

Your ship combines timeless elegance with modern luxury

What you could win Departing on 7 September 2021, the prize includes a full-board cruise for two people sharing a Marina Aft stateroom on Tradewind Voyages’ Golden Horizon. The winner and guest will get full access to the gym, marina and all the other facilities aboard the ship, along with exciting entertainment, wi-fi, all meals including selected beer/wine with lunch and dinner in the main restaurant, soft drinks, gratuities and service charges. The prize includes overseas flights and transfers.

Enter HERE to Win a Cruise

