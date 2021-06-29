Credit: Shutterstock

Will cruise ships require masks? Full list of major cruise line's face mask rules Face masks have become a part of everyday life - but will they be required onboard cruise ships? This is your guide to the mask policy of all major cruise lines.

Cruise lines vary in their approach to face masks, with the majority requiring coverings to be worn in public areas. Some companies are more relaxed, however. This is what you need to know. Carnival Cruise Line Carnival's policy states: "Mandatory wearing of masks by all passengers and crew onboard and during excursions whenever physical distancing cannot be maintained." Celebrity Cruises Celebrity says that fully vaccinated passengers are not required to wear masks inside or inside, with social distancing still in place. However, unvaccinated travellers will need to wear a mask, but not while seated for dinner, nor outdoors. The company's advice states: "You'll find a welcome kit with a mask for each guest and hand sanitiser for your room. However, we encourage you to pack and wear your own face masks, as they are required in terminal and may be required onboard or ashore depending on your itinerary. Cloth masks will also be available for purchase onboard in the shops."

Cunard Cunard, part of the Carnival group, has the following rules: "Mandatory wearing of masks by all passengers and crew onboard and during excursions whenever physical distancing cannot be maintained." Fred. Olsen Fred. Olsen's mask policy explains: "We expect masks will need to be worn in areas of the ship where social distancing is not possible and when moving around the ship. When this is the case we will ask for face masks to be worn, rather than face shields or other forms of face coverings." Holland America Line Also in the Carnival family, HAL's advice is: "Mandatory wearing of masks by all passengers and crew onboard and during excursions whenever physical distancing cannot be maintained." - READ MORE: Complete guide to holiday destinations entry restrictions -

MSC Cruises MSC's face coverings rule is: "Face masks required when in public areas, except when seated in restaurants, bars, lounges, and when sitting on the sun deck." Norwegian Cruise Line NCL has yet to firm up its stance on face masks. Its website states: "We plan on establishing procedures based on local and international health requirements. More information will made available as we finalise our plans and resume operations." World of Cruising has contacted Norwegian for further comment. P&O Cruises P&O Cruises' face mask policy in line with Carnival's: "Mandatory wearing of masks by all passengers and crew onboard and during excursions whenever physical distancing cannot be maintained." - READ MORE: When will P&O Cruises resume? -

Princess Cruises

Another cruise line in the Carnival clan, Princess states: "Mandatory wearing of masks by all passengers and crew onboard and during excursions whenever physical distancing cannot be maintained." Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean goes into depth about its policy on its website, detailing: "All guests and crew will be required to wear a mask onboard. "Specifically, guests should wear face masks in nearly all public settings regardless of physical distancing measures but will not be required to wear face masks in their own stateroom. "There are exceptions, however, such as dining venues, where guests can eat and drink without face masks while seated, provided physical distancing is observed. "Also, guests should not wear masks while engaged in activities that may cause the mask to become wet, like when swimming in our pools, or when participating in strenuous activities, such as jogging, running, or fitness classes at the Vitality Spa and Fitness Center. Note that neck gaiters, open chin bandanas and scarves, and face masks with valves do not meet health authority guidelines and will not be permitted."

Viking Cruises Viking Cruises explains: "Face masks may be required for all guests and crew while moving about the ship, depending on conditions at time of sailing." Virgin Voyages Virgin has a more flexible approach, with its policy clarifying: "For masks, we follow the same guidance as is recommended on land in accordance with the CDC and UK government — so if people are advised to wear masks there, we will do so at sea, as well." The above is correct at the time of writing but may be subject to change so do please check with your cruise line ahead of sailing.