Disney Cruise Line announces new destination in The Bahamas
Disney Cruise Line will welcome guests to a new island destination at Lighthouse Point on the island of Eleuthera in The Bahamas
In summer 2024, Disney Cruise Line will sail to a sparkling new destination – Lighthouse Point in The Bahamas.
This will be the first time that Disney Cruise Line will visit the island destination.
The retreat has been created in collaboration with local advisors and artists – guests can look forward to classic Bahamian hospitality and natural beauty.
Disney Cruise Line's senior vice president and general manager Sharon Siskie said: "At Disney Cruise Line, we have a deep appreciation for the Bahamian community.
"We are connected in many ways, including our shared values of storytelling and hospitality.
With the opening of Lighthouse Point, visitors from around the world will experience the magic of The Bahamas in a new way, one that truly celebrates its natural and cultural beauty."
Lighthouse Point – everything you need to know
Expect bold bright architecture inspired by nature and created in partnership with local artists.
The environment is considered in this new destination, with the line claiming that "at least 90% of the destination's electricity needs will be met by an onsite solar array, the pier was designed to avoid the need to dredging and elevated walkways will help limit impact on the landscape".
Walt Disney Imagineering creative director Kevin Thomas comments: "Lighthouse Point is a place of extraordinary natural beauty, so our goal has always been to create designs that accentuate its qualities in an organic way.
We’re focused on low-density, sustainable development that protects and preserves the environment, allowing the site’s biodiversity to shine."
Guests can expect lots of facilities for families including a large family beach, a waterplay area, a themed kids' club and 20 premium family cabanas.
Other facilities include a Bahamian art and culture pavilion that houses local artists and special programmes, an adults-only beach and Port Adventures local tours.
How to visit Lighthouse Point with Disney Cruise Line
Lighthouse Point will open for guests on selected sailings throughout the summer of 2024.
Details of inaugural itineraries will be released at a later date – so keep up to date with us here at World of Cruising for the latest updates.