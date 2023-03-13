Disney Cruise Line will welcome guests to a new island destination at Lighthouse Point on the island of Eleuthera in The Bahamas

Disney Cruise Line announces new destination in The Bahamas

In summer 2024, Disney Cruise Line will sail to a sparkling new destination – Lighthouse Point in The Bahamas.

This will be the first time that Disney Cruise Line will visit the island destination.

The retreat has been created in collaboration with local advisors and artists – guests can look forward to classic Bahamian hospitality and natural beauty.

Disney Cruise Line's senior vice president and general manager Sharon Siskie said: "At Disney Cruise Line, we have a deep appreciation for the Bahamian community.

"We are connected in many ways, including our shared values of storytelling and hospitality.

With the opening of Lighthouse Point, visitors from around the world will experience the magic of The Bahamas in a new way, one that truly celebrates its natural and cultural beauty."