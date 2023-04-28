Emerald Cruises celebrates construction milestone for second luxury yacht
Emerald Cruises has held the float-out ceremony for its second luxury yacht, Emerald Sakara
The ship is now undergoing its final fit-out in preparation for its upcoming sea trials.
It is scheduled to depart on its maiden voyage – an eight-day Ionian Sea Adventure, from Athens to Rome – on 5 August 2023.
It will be the second luxury yacht to join the Emerald Cruises fleet, following on from Emerald Azzurra, which launched in March 2022.
After debuting in August, Emerald Sakara will embark on a summer season exploring Italy, Greece, Turkey and the Adriatic.
From there, it will travel to the Caribbean and Central America, with the first eastern Caribbean and Grenadines sailing scheduled to depart November 17 2023.
Emerald Cruises ‘raising the game’
Scenic Group chairman and founder Glen Moroney said: “Being able to add to the Emerald Cruises fleet again so swiftly is a sign of the reception our new Emerald yachts have received from guests and our travel partners.
“Emerald Sakara opens up a whole world of new destinations that are sure to spark greater demand.”
Scenic UK director of trade sales Andrea Stafford added: “This is a beautiful new yacht that raises the game yet again.
