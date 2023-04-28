Emerald Cruises has held the float-out ceremony for its second luxury yacht, Emerald Sakara

The ship is now undergoing its final fit-out in preparation for its upcoming sea trials.

It is scheduled to depart on its maiden voyage – an eight-day Ionian Sea Adventure, from Athens to Rome – on 5 August 2023.

It will be the second luxury yacht to join the Emerald Cruises fleet, following on from Emerald Azzurra, which launched in March 2022.

After debuting in August, Emerald Sakara will embark on a summer season exploring Italy, Greece, Turkey and the Adriatic.

From there, it will travel to the Caribbean and Central America, with the first eastern Caribbean and Grenadines sailing scheduled to depart November 17 2023.