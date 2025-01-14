Cruise news / Emerald Cruises ship to appear in Susan Calman’s Cruise of a Lifetime

Author: Kaye Holland

Emerald Sakara will appear in the new series of the Channel 5 show

Luxury Yacht, Emerald Sakara, will star in two episodes which will air at 8pm on Friday 24 and 31 January 2025 on Channel 5.

The 100-passenger vessel will sail an eight-day Caribbean itinerary. Highlights include Katouche Bay’s rainforest and beach, the Virgin Gorda islands and a ship-hosted beach barbecue in Jost van Dyke.

Back onboard viewers can watch Susan sample drinks at the Sky Bar and, visit the Marina Platform – designed for easy access to water sport activities in the sea – at the rear of the ship.

Nichola Absalom, managing director, sales & marketing, Scenic Group UK, said: “Ahead of our biggest ever Caribbean season, we are thrilled to have Susan on board experiencing our luxury yacht.

“A TV programme with an engaged audience of this size offers Emerald Cruises a unique opportunity to showcase how a luxury yacht cruise with a capacity of 100 guests is ideal for exploring the lesser-known parts of the Caribbean. As seen on screen, Susan is able to visit the most wonderful hidden coves and secret beaches in the region – places that larger ships would not be able to access.

“Susan’s reflections during the first episode highlight the joy of discovery, connection with nature and camaraderie with fellow travellers and we can’t wait for viewers to see Emerald Sakara on their screens on January 24 and 31.”

The episodes coincide with the Australian-owned line’s announcement that it is offering savings of up to 25 per cent on selected Caribbean (and Mediterranean) yacht sailings throughout 2025 if booked before February 13, 2025.

The New Year sale event also includes a half-price balcony suite upgrade on selected 2025 sailings, saving guests up to £900 per person.

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

View Kaye's profile