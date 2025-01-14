Luxury Yacht, Emerald Sakara , will star in two episodes which will air at 8pm on Friday 24 and 31 January 2025 on Channel 5. The 100-passenger vessel will sail an eight-day Caribbean itinerary. Highlights include Katouche Bay’s rainforest and beach, the Virgin Gorda islands and a ship-hosted beach barbecue in Jost van Dyke. Back onboard viewers can watch Susan sample drinks at the Sky Bar and, visit the Marina Platform – designed for easy access to water sport activities in the sea – at the rear of the ship.

Nichola Absalom, managing director, sales & marketing, Scenic Group UK, said: “Ahead of our biggest ever Caribbean season, we are thrilled to have Susan on board experiencing our luxury yacht.



“A TV programme with an engaged audience of this size offers Emerald Cruises a unique opportunity to showcase how a luxury yacht cruise with a capacity of 100 guests is ideal for exploring the lesser-known parts of the Caribbean. As seen on screen, Susan is able to visit the most wonderful hidden coves and secret beaches in the region – places that larger ships would not be able to access.

“Susan’s reflections during the first episode highlight the joy of discovery, connection with nature and camaraderie with fellow travellers and we can’t wait for viewers to see Emerald Sakara on their screens on January 24 and 31.”