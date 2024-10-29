The stand up comedian and TV presenter is set to front her own travel and food show, Judi Love’s Culinary Cruise, on ITV.



The series will see the star travel to five different locations – Kotor in Montenegro and Parga, Kerkira, Kefalonia and Itea in Greece – onboard Emerald Azzurra.



Love will explore what each destination has to offer, shop for ingredients and then recreate local dishes for passengers onboard Azzurra.

"I am so excited to be setting sail on this new adventure with ITV. Growing up within a Jamaican family, food was always at the heart of any function and occasion. So I’m truly excited to experience the culture, people and food of the beautiful Mediterranean.” said Love.



She continued: "I'm looking forward to exploring all of the different destinations as well as food has such a way of telling a story for many, especially in the Mediterranean where it's about sharing love, traditions and identity."

