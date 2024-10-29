Cruise news / Loose Women’s Judi Love to front new show on luxury yacht
Judi Love’s Culinary Cruise kicks off on November 4. Credit: Emerald Cruises

Loose Women’s Judi Love to front new show on luxury yacht

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

Judi Love’s Culinary Cruise will air on ITV from November 4

The stand up comedian and TV presenter is set to front her own travel and food show, Judi Love’s Culinary Cruise, on ITV.

The series will see the star travel to five different locations – Kotor in Montenegro and Parga, Kerkira, Kefalonia and Itea in Greece – onboard Emerald Azzurra.

Love will explore what each destination has to offer, shop for ingredients and then recreate local dishes for passengers onboard Azzurra.

"I am so excited to be setting sail on this new adventure with ITV. Growing up within a Jamaican family, food was always at the heart of any function and occasion. So I’m truly excited to experience the culture, people and food of the beautiful Mediterranean.” said Love.

She continued: "I'm looking forward to exploring all of the different destinations as well as food has such a way of telling a story for many, especially in the Mediterranean where it's about sharing love, traditions and identity."

Emerald Cruises’ managing director Nichola Absalom added: “We are thrilled to host Judi Love onboard Emerald Azzurra to discover the spectacular local cuisine and sail to some of the region’s smaller ports on our 100-passenger yacht.

“This industry-leading luxury yacht – complete with a suite of water-sport toys, Marina Platform for swim stops and Wellness Deck – is the ideal base from which to showcase this beautiful part of the world and create some mouth-watering local dishes.”

Judi Love’s Culinary Cruise is set to air on ITV1 from November 4-8, 2024.

Most recent articles
News

Loose Women’s Judi Love to front new show on luxury yacht
News

New reality TV show to be filmed on Virgin Voyages ship
News

Regent Seven Seas Cruises partners with Aston Martin Newcastle
News

TUI River Cruises reveals new venues onboard TUI Al Horeya
News

Cruise Croatia to add newbuild ship to fleet in 2025
News

TUI River Cruises announces new European ship
News

Azamara returns to Alaska for summer 2026
News

Holland America Line expands Canada and New England season for 2026
News

Marella Discovery to become adult-only
News

Royal Caribbean begins construction of third Icon-class ship
View more articles

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

View Kaye's profile
Related Cruises

Jewels of the Rhine

  • 7 nights, departs on the 11 Oct 2025
  • Emerald Cruises, Emerald Sun
  • + 8 more

Indochina Mekong Journey

  • 22 nights, departs on the 11 Jan 2026
  • Emerald Cruises, Emerald Harmony
  • Hanoi, Hanoi, Ha Long Bay, + 34 more

Discover Eastern Caribbean & Grenadines

  • 14 nights, departs on the 28 Feb 2026
  • Emerald Cruises, Emerald Sakara
  • Marigot, Marigot, Prickly Pear Island, + 18 more

Splendours of Europe

  • 14 nights, departs on the 10 Aug 2025
  • Emerald Cruises, Emerald Luna
  • Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Cologne, + 14 more

8-Day Majestic Mekong Cruise

  • 7 nights, departs on the 16 May 2026
  • Emerald Cruises, Emerald Harmony
  • Phnom Penh, , Prek Kdam, + 13 more
View more