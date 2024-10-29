Loose Women’s Judi Love to front new show on luxury yacht
Judi Love’s Culinary Cruise will air on ITV from November 4
The stand up comedian and TV presenter is set to front her own travel and food show, Judi Love’s Culinary Cruise, on ITV.
The series will see the star travel to five different locations – Kotor in Montenegro and Parga, Kerkira, Kefalonia and Itea in Greece – onboard Emerald Azzurra.
Love will explore what each destination has to offer, shop for ingredients and then recreate local dishes for passengers onboard Azzurra.
"I am so excited to be setting sail on this new adventure with ITV. Growing up within a Jamaican family, food was always at the heart of any function and occasion. So I’m truly excited to experience the culture, people and food of the beautiful Mediterranean.” said Love.
She continued: "I'm looking forward to exploring all of the different destinations as well as food has such a way of telling a story for many, especially in the Mediterranean where it's about sharing love, traditions and identity."
Emerald Cruises’ managing director Nichola Absalom added: “We are thrilled to host Judi Love onboard Emerald Azzurra to discover the spectacular local cuisine and sail to some of the region’s smaller ports on our 100-passenger yacht.
“This industry-leading luxury yacht – complete with a suite of water-sport toys, Marina Platform for swim stops and Wellness Deck – is the ideal base from which to showcase this beautiful part of the world and create some mouth-watering local dishes.”
Judi Love’s Culinary Cruise is set to air on ITV1 from November 4-8, 2024.