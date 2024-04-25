First Celebrity Cruises passengers visit Perfect Day at CocoCay
Celebrity Cruises’ guests visited Perfect Day at CocoCay for the first time as part of their itineraries in the Bahamas
The private island destination was introduced by sister brand Royal Caribbean International and features on Celebrity Cruises’ new short Caribbean itinerary offerings.
Visiting passengers disembarked from Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Beyond earlier this week.
The award-winning attraction features the adults-only beachfront experience, Hideaway Beach which has a DJ, four bars and island-inspired restaurants
At Coco Beach Club, there’s a beachfront infinity pool, dining options and overwater cabanas.
Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises, said: “Introducing Perfect Day at CocoCay presents new experiences for Celebrity guests seeking quick beach getaway escapes.”
Celebrity Cruises has also announced its 2025-2026 Caribbean cruise season, offering three and four night sailings from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Highlights of the 2025-2026 season aboard Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Summit include calls to Perfect Day at CocoCay, in addition to Caribbean calls including Bimini, Cozumel, Key West and Nassau.
NCL marks milestone with float out of Norwegian Aqua
Hannah Waddingham christens Sun Princess
Heaven on the high seas: Tom Parker Bowles on his P&O Cruises' voyage
Atlas Ocean Voyages announces 2025-26 Antarctica season
Cunard takes delivery of new ship Queen Anne
Australian Traditional Owners announced as godparents of Seabourn Pursuit
Choose your perfect cruise with World of Cruising
Record-breaking number of Brits took a cruise in 2023
Viking announces new Mongolia extension for China voyages
World of Cruising announces new podcast
Follow us on socials
7 Night Labadee & Cayman Cruise
- 7 nights, departs on the 17 Nov 2024
- Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Ascent
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Bimini Island, Labadee, + 2 more
5 Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise
- 5 nights, departs on the 05 Apr 2025
- Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Summit
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Puerto Plata, Nassau, + 1 more
7 Night Galapagos Outer Loop Cruise
- 7 nights, departs on the 14 Dec 2025
- Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Flora
- Baltra Island, Galápagos, Gardner Bay, Española Island, Galápagos, Punta Suarez, Isla Española, Galápagos, + 11 more
5 Night Key West & Bahamas Cruise
- 5 nights, departs on the 05 Jan 2026
- Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Summit
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Key West, Florida, Nassau, + 1 more
10 Night Ultimate Southern Caribbean
- 10 nights, departs on the 15 Nov 2024
- Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Beyond
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Philipsburg, Roseau, + 4 more