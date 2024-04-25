Cruise news / First Celebrity Cruises passengers visit Perfect Day at CocoCay
Celebrity Cruises' ships are now calling at CocoCay. Credit: Celebrity Cruises

First Celebrity Cruises passengers visit Perfect Day at CocoCay

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Celebrity Cruises’ guests visited Perfect Day at CocoCay for the first time as part of their itineraries in the Bahamas

The private island destination was introduced by sister brand Royal Caribbean International and features on Celebrity Cruises’ new short Caribbean itinerary offerings.

Visiting passengers disembarked from Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Beyond earlier this week.

The award-winning attraction features the adults-only beachfront experience, Hideaway Beach which has a DJ, four bars and island-inspired restaurants

At Coco Beach Club, there’s a beachfront infinity pool, dining options and overwater cabanas.

Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises, said: “Introducing Perfect Day at CocoCay presents new experiences for Celebrity guests seeking quick beach getaway escapes.”

Celebrity Cruises has also announced its 2025-2026 Caribbean cruise season, offering three and four night sailings from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Highlights of the 2025-2026 season aboard Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Summit include calls to Perfect Day at CocoCay, in addition to Caribbean calls including Bimini, Cozumel, Key West and Nassau.

Most recent articles
View more articles

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

View Kaye's profile
Related Cruises
Photo

7 Night Labadee & Cayman Cruise

  • 7 nights, departs on the 17 Nov 2024
  • Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Ascent
  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Bimini Island, Labadee, + 2 more

5 Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise

  • 5 nights, departs on the 05 Apr 2025
  • Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Summit
  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Puerto Plata, Nassau, + 1 more
From

7 Night Galapagos Outer Loop Cruise

  • 7 nights, departs on the 14 Dec 2025
  • Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Flora
  • Baltra Island, Galápagos, Gardner Bay, Española Island, Galápagos, Punta Suarez, Isla Española, Galápagos, + 11 more
From

5 Night Key West & Bahamas Cruise

  • 5 nights, departs on the 05 Jan 2026
  • Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Summit
  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Key West, Florida, Nassau, + 1 more
From

10 Night Ultimate Southern Caribbean

  • 10 nights, departs on the 15 Nov 2024
  • Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Beyond
  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Philipsburg, Roseau, + 4 more
From
View more