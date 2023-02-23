MSC Euribia to launch in Copenhagen
The naming ceremony for MSC Cruises’ newest flagship, MSC Euribia, will take place in Copenhagen on June 8
The vessel will become MSC Cruises’ second ship to be powered by LNG, one of the world’s cleanest marine fuels available at scale, and will feature an advanced onboard wastewater treatment system, waste management handling, and other energy efficiency measures.
Euribia is named after the ancient Greek goddess who harnessed the winds, weather, and constellations to master the seas, and features a fresco on the exterior that represents the cruise line’s commitment “to protect and preserve the marine environment."
The Danish capital was chosen as the location for the naming ceremony because “Denmark is a country with a deep respect for the sea and commitment to sustainability.”
Antonio Paradiso, managing director UK and Ireland, said: “We are committed to offering the best experience for our guests from the UK and Ireland, and that is why our newest environmentally advanced flagship, MSC Euribia, will be sailing from the UK during winter 2023.
“Since our first full ex-UK season back in 2018, we’ve seen a huge demand for stress-free, no-fly cruises from Southampton on board our current UK-based ship, MSC Virtuosa.
“We will be able to build on this success by offering our UK customers the opportunity to experience one of the most impressive cruise experiences available, featuring leading sustainability technology and cutting-edge design.”
The ship will begin its inaugural season in northern Europe from June 10 and will offer seven-night sailings from Kiel, Germany, and Copenhagen, Denmark to the Norwegian Fjords including Geiranger, Ålesund, and Flaam.
Piraeus, Split, Venice, Brindisi, Mykonos, Piraeus
- 7 nights, departs on the 08 Jun 2023
- MSC Cruises, MSC Sinfonia
- Piraeus, Split, Venice, + 3 more
Maceio, Salvador, Buzios, Santos, Maceio
- 7 nights, departs on the 12 Dec 2023
- MSC Cruises, MSC Grandiosa
- Maceió, Salvador de Bahia, Buzios, + 2 more
Genoa, Marseille, Barcelona, Tangier, Casablanca, Ceuta, Malaga, Alicante, Genoa
- 10 nights, departs on the 06 Jan 2024
- MSC Cruises, MSC Sinfonia
- Genoa, Marseille, Barcelona, + 6 more
Piraeus, Split, Venice, Brindisi, Mykonos, Piraeus
- 7 nights, departs on the 29 Jun 2023
- MSC Cruises, MSC Sinfonia
- Piraeus, Split, Venice, + 3 more
Southampton, Cadiz, Malaga, Alicante, Palma de Mallorca, Toulon, Barcelona, La Coruna, Southampton
- 14 nights, departs on the 01 Jul 2023
- MSC Cruises, MSC Virtuosa
- Southampton, Cádiz, Málaga, + 6 more