Ocean cruisers switch to river cruising, claims Uniworld
More than a third of passengers aged 50 and over who booked an ocean cruise prior to the Covid-10 pandemic, have since chosen to try their first river cruise in 2022/2023.
A poll carried out by Uniworld River Cruises revealed that 41 percent of respondents preferred smaller ship cruising and fewer passengers post pandemic.
Alongside an increase in cruise goers changing from ocean cruising, the survey also found that 30 per cent of respondents felt that river cruises offer more varied scenery while 17 per cent preferred the slower pace of itineraries.
Elsewhere 72 percent of those surveyed said they are keen to take more holidays from 2023 onwards, with just under half (44 per cent) aiming to go on two to three more holidays a year.
The data also showed land exploration is important to river cruisers with 70 per cent of participants confirming that they wanted to explore on land most days, or all of the time.
River cruisers were also revealed to be very active, with 64 per cent of Uniworld’s passengers over the age of 50 stating that they exercised more than three times per week.
Chris Townson, UK managing director of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises said: “The data from our recent survey among past guests and those with an interest in cruising has been really interesting and supported many of the trends we are seeing ourselves post-pandemic.
“It was promising to see such a surge in those who had previously ocean cruised then opting for a river cruise, as well as their motivations for travel in 2023 and the lust to do more.”
Find your ideal cruise
Cruise food that will change your life
Cruise super savers: How to bag a bargain cruise
Exploring the world has never tasted so good
Four Seasons announces a line of yachts
A guide to Arctic Norway and the Northern Lights for first-time cruisers
New year cruises to the Canaries with Saga Cruises
A pinch of S.A.L.T: Food anthropologist Ilaria Edoardi on Silversea's food-focused programme
Cunard lays keel for Queen Anne
Marina review: 'A cruise ship sure to give your tastebuds a real treat'
Seek out the Northern Lights on a boutique cruise in 2023
Milan, Venice & the Jewels of Veneto
- 7 nights, departs on the 08 Oct 2023
- UNIWORLD Boutique River Cruises, S.S. La Venezia
- Verona, Venice, Venice, + 5 more
A Portrait of Majestic France
- 14 nights, departs on the 16 Jul 2023
- UNIWORLD Boutique River Cruises, S.S. Bon Voyage
- Bordeaux, Cadillac, Pauillac, + 12 more
Burgundy & Provence
- 7 nights, departs on the 09 Oct 2022
- UNIWORLD Boutique River Cruises, S.S. Catherine
- Avignon, Tarascon, Avignon, + 5 more
Milan, Venice & the Jewels of Veneto
- 7 nights, departs on the 29 Oct 2023
- UNIWORLD Boutique River Cruises, S.S. La Venezia
- Verona, Venice, Venice, + 5 more
Milan, Venice & the Jewels of Veneto
- 7 nights, departs on the 24 Sept 2023
- UNIWORLD Boutique River Cruises, S.S. La Venezia
- Verona, Venice, Venice, + 5 more