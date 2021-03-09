P&O Cruises New Ship Arvia to Feature First-Ever 'High Ropes Experience at Sea'
Guests can expect some amazing new features on board P&O Cruises' second Excel-class ship
P&O Cruises has revealed exciting details about its highly-anticipated new Excel-class ship Arvia, due to arrive in December 2022.
The sister ship of Iona, the largest ship ever built for the UK market, will feature Altitude Skywalk, a unique high ropes experience.
Designed to appeal to all ages, guests will be able to choose two different adventurous Altitude Skywalk high ropes courses while 54m above the ocean. Altitude Minigolf comprising of nine mini-golf challenges, another P&O Cruises first, will be located below Altitude Skywalk.
Along with this, Arvia will also have a swim-up bar and stunning infinity pool with uninterrupted views of the ship’s wake as part of the on-deck experience.
Arvia is designed to bring guests even closer to the sea, sky and shore, reflecting its name meaning ‘from the seashore’, and like her sister Iona, will also feature P&O Cruises' first-ever retractable roof SkyDome.
In terms of dining venues, Arvia will boast 12 restaurants, joined by a further eight more casual places to eat.
Brand new restaurant Green & Co, specially developed for Arvia, will feature a healthy plant and fish-led menu. Mizuhana sushi bar will be situated within Green & Co where guests can watch expert chefs at work while taking in sea views.
Also on board is 6th Street Diner, an informal eaterie featuring retro seating, atmospheric lighting and jukebox, and serving all-American flavours including speciality fried chicken and waffles with bourbon mascarpone. P&O Cruises signature restaurants Epicurean, Sindhu, The Glass House, The Keel & Cow and The Olive Grove, already across the fleet, will also be found on Arvia.
P&O Cruises president, Paul Ludlow, said: 'Arvia is the latest evolution in the P&O Cruises experience, embodying the newest trends in travel, dining and entertainment, and will be the epitome of a sunshine resort sailing year-round to the warmest climates.
'New restaurant Green & Co featuring Mizuhana will have a plant-led menu reflecting the latest trends in vegan, vegetarian and flexitarian dining while Altitude Skywalk and SeaScreen will entertain all ages.
'Arvia’s extraordinary features maximise views of the ocean, seashore and destinations from everywhere on board while guests enjoy the next generation of on-board entertainment.'
The 185,000-tonne ship will also be home to Ocean Studios cinema, 1,300sqm of shopping and the Oasis Spa and Health Club.
Similar to sister ship Iona, Arvia will be powered by liquefied natural gas. Building of the ship is currently underway at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany.
For more information, visit pocruises.com or to make a booking at the best value visit ROL Cruise Here.
