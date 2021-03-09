P&O Cruises has revealed exciting details about its highly-anticipated new Excel-class ship Arvia, due to arrive in December 2022.



The sister ship of Iona, the largest ship ever built for the UK market, will feature Altitude Skywalk, a unique high ropes experience.



Designed to appeal to all ages, guests will be able to choose two different adventurous Altitude Skywalk high ropes courses while 54m above the ocean. Altitude Minigolf comprising of nine mini-golf challenges, another P&O Cruises first, will be located below Altitude Skywalk.

Along with this, Arvia will also have a swim-up bar and stunning infinity pool with uninterrupted views of the ship’s wake as part of the on-deck experience.



Arvia is designed to bring guests even closer to the sea, sky and shore, reflecting its name meaning ‘from the seashore’, and like her sister Iona, will also feature P&O Cruises' first-ever retractable roof SkyDome.



In terms of dining venues, Arvia will boast 12 restaurants, joined by a further eight more casual places to eat.



Brand new restaurant Green & Co, specially developed for Arvia, will feature a healthy plant and fish-led menu. Mizuhana sushi bar will be situated within Green & Co where guests can watch expert chefs at work while taking in sea views.

