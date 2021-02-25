The cruise line is continuing to review its operations following the Canadian Transport Ministry’s temporary closure of Canadian ports and waters to passenger vessels

Princess Cruises has announced the cancellation of select voyages to Alaska, Canada and New England and the Pacific Coast in 2021.

These include ‘Voyage of the Glaciers’ sailings between Vancouver and Whittier, Pacific Coast cruises that start or end in Vancouver and the 'Canadian Adventure' roundtrip voyage from Southampton in the UK.

An alternative 'Canadian Adventure' cruise will sail from Southampton in 2022 on the Sky Princess ship.

This voyage will include an overnight stay in New York and will take in Boston, Rhode Island and Maine in the US, and Corner Brook, Sydney, Prince Edward Island, Bay of Fundy, Halifax and Newfoundland in Canada.

Princess Cruises is currently engaged with the United States and Canadian government officials to try to preserve a portion of the Alaska and Canada & New England 2021 cruise seasons.

