Princess Cruises Extends Suspension of 2021 Cruises to Alaska, Canada, New England and Pacific Coast
The cruise line is continuing to review its operations following the Canadian Transport Ministry’s temporary closure of Canadian ports and waters to passenger vessels
Princess Cruises has announced the cancellation of select voyages to Alaska, Canada and New England and the Pacific Coast in 2021.
These include ‘Voyage of the Glaciers’ sailings between Vancouver and Whittier, Pacific Coast cruises that start or end in Vancouver and the 'Canadian Adventure' roundtrip voyage from Southampton in the UK.
An alternative 'Canadian Adventure' cruise will sail from Southampton in 2022 on the Sky Princess ship.
This voyage will include an overnight stay in New York and will take in Boston, Rhode Island and Maine in the US, and Corner Brook, Sydney, Prince Edward Island, Bay of Fundy, Halifax and Newfoundland in Canada.
Princess Cruises is currently engaged with the United States and Canadian government officials to try to preserve a portion of the Alaska and Canada & New England 2021 cruise seasons.
Meanwhile, the company’s Kenai Princess Wilderness lodge, McKinley Chalet Resort in Denali and Westmark Fairbanks Hotel will open to guests again this year.
Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises, said: ‘We share in our guests’ disappointment over these cancelled voyages especially as we have been preparing our ships for our return to service.
‘Princess Cruises has sailed to Alaska for more than 50 years and the incredible Last Frontier is part of our proud heritage.
‘We understand, how much of Alaska is dependent on the cruise economy. We are going to do all we can to help our business partners and the communities of Alaska.’
Guests currently booked on a cancelled voyage who have paid in full will automatically be rebooked on the same cruise in 2022.
Passengers who have not paid in full will automatically receive a refundable future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100 per cent of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10 per cent of the cruise fare paid.
