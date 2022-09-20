Menu

Deck life. Credit: TUI River Cruises

Recharge the batteries on a mini cruise with TUI River Cruises Whether you are new to river cruising and looking to test the waters or a veteran river cruiser seeking a quick cruise fix, a short break with TUI River Cruises could be the way to go.

If your summer holiday already seems ages ago, it’s time to think about an autumnal getaway. And if you’re looking for an October escape but don’t want to break the bank, check out TUI River Cruises’ array of amazing October discounts.



TUI, the UK’s largest travel company, launched its newest venture – take a bow TUI River Cruises – in August 2021, and the new river cruise line has some fantastic October deals up for grabs, which also include up to £120 experience credit per person.



A cruise along Europe’s magical rivers – be it the Danube, Main, Rhine, or Moselle – onboard one of TUI River Cruises’ three adults-only vessels lets you tick off multiple cities, all while only unpacking once.



What’s more, many of these cruises come with a full board plus package – expect three meals with drinks at mealtimes included in the price plus unlimited Wi-Fi all over the ship.



Here are five great-value cruises departing this October that have caught our eye…

The birthplace of Goethe, Frankfurt is unlike any other German city.

German Gems

Sailing down the Rhine Gorge is always an experience and departing on October 2, 2022, with an exploration of beer halls, cathedrals, and timber houses, TUI River Cruises’ three-night German Gems river cruise is one to look at. Sailing on TUI Isla, ports of call include Frankfurt – with its incredible Museum Embankment and rebuilt Old Town timbered buildings – the idyllic village of Rudesheim, and Koblenz. The latter is one of Germany's oldest and most beautiful cities and is where the Rhine and Moselle meet.



Continue on to Cologne with its staggering Gothic cathedral and Dusseldorf where you can soak up the culture or visit "the longest bar in the world" – a moniker that actually refers to the 260-or-so bars, pubs, and breweries packed into the old town.

A Taste of the Netherlands

Save £100 with a special discount code on TUI River Cruises’ seven-night German and Dutch Delights cruise. Departing from Frankfurt on October 2, 2022, you’ll drift leisurely down the Rhine to Amsterdam. Sailing on TUI Isla, a £70 cruise experience credit is included with full board plus there’s a range of cruise options also on offer.



Ports of call include Rudesheim (or Rüdesheim am Rhein to give it its full name), one of Germany's foremost wine regions, and Rotterdam – arguably one of the most futuristic cities anywhere and one that’s filled with funky architecture.



Finally, a full-day in Amsterdam lets you really explore The Netherlands’ cosmopolitan capital. Take a water bus to discover the canals and history of the city or join the locals and explore by bike.

Budapest, aka the Pearl of the Danube, has Budapest has become one of Europe's best-loved short-break destinations. Credit: Shutterstock

Three Grand Capitals

Visiting Budapest, Vienna, and Bratislava, this three-night whistle-stop Three Grand Capitals cruise along the Danube departs on October 24, 2022, onboard Tui Skyla. With £50 experience credit per person included, why not sample the incredible indoor and outdoor hot baths and spas of Budapest (don’t forget to pack your swimming stuff.) Soak up the bars and restaurants of Gothic Bratislava and with a two-night stay in Vienna, explore the palaces by day and the pulsating city nightlife after supper onboard.



Treat yourself to a French balcony suite onboard TUI Skyla.

Danube Flavours

Like the sound of the Three Grand Capitals cruise? Why not add on an extra day and visit the enigmatic town of Esztergom in Hungary on TUI River Cruises’ five-day Danube Flavours cruise on board Tui Skyla with £70 of experience credit included? Esztergom may be small but the visual impact of its buildings and history are enormous and the royal city certainly rewards a visit.

Now let’s go longer!

If you have the time and money to set sail for longer, try TUI RIver Cruises’ Danube Treasures cruise. Setting sail on October 10, 2022, from Budapest, you’ll spend seven leisurely nights on TUI Skyla exploring Europe’s mightiest river.



The first port of call is Bratislava aka “the green city” with its woods, parks, and forest coming almost into the city centre and its White Castle dominating the skyline above. The sleepy town of Durnstein, famous for its wines and apricot strudel, is next on the agenda: wander the medieval streets and try some Apricot brandy too.



Then there’s Linz. At first sight, Linz lacks the fairy tale appearance of other cities along the river but there is plenty to do here and also in Vienna – there’s a reason that Tui Skyla stops here for two days.



The final stop before returning to Budapest is Esztergom, one of the oldest Hungarian cities and one that has an eventful history.





Crowned by the ruins of a castle, Durnstein is one of Austria's most beautiful small towns.

Last word

If you want to enjoy October abroad to help you power through those last two months of the year, then TUI River Cruises has a great deal for you so don’t delay. Book today.