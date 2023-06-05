Ship of the month: Resilient Lady
Announcing our ship of the month, drum roll please... it's Resilient Lady
Joining sister vessels Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages’ third ship launched last month to great acclaim.
Packed with attractions for a contemporary, adults-only cruise crowd, she features a huge range of eateries including Bento Baby sushi bar and US-style Diner & Dash, as well as a 24-hour Food Hall.
Entertainment fans will love the immersive shows that take place all over the ship, while all guests (or ‘sailors’ in Virgin-speak) get a basic beverage package, gratuities, complimentary wi-fi and fitness classes included in their fare.
Resilient Lady will spend this summer in the Greek islands and the Adriatic before heading to the Caribbean later in the year.
1. Eateries
With more than 20 dining options, including US classics at Diner & Dash, surf ’n’ turf at The Wake and high-end Mexican at Pink Agave, even the fussiest eaters will be in culinary heaven. And then there’s that 24-hour Food Hall – perfect for the midnight munchies.
2. Suites
From balcony-equipped Sea Terrace and budget-friendly Insider Cabins to a whole range of dazzling RockStar Quarters - including luxurious Cheeky Corner Suites (above) - Resilient Lady offers accommodation to suit all styles and pockets.
3. Bars
You’ll find stylish drinking dens all over the ship. We especially love Sip Lounge for chilled champagne, and On The Rocks (above) for expertly mixed cocktails. Beer buffs, meanwhile, will head to Draught Haus for its wide range of craft ales on tap.
4. Entertainment
As you’d expect from a cruise line run by Richard Branson, the entertainment on this ship really rocks. Get your party started with a live set in the Red Room (above) before heading to The Groupie for karaoke, followed by a late-night boogie at The Manor nightclub.
5. Pool
Smooth curves and nautical details add superyacht chic to the Aquatic Club – perfect for an energising splash in the main pool, a soothing soak in the wellness pool or just for lazing the day away on a lounger with your book or Kindle in hand.
6. Spa
From sun salutations and
seaweed wraps to glorious mud
and cleansing saunas, Resilient
Lady’s Redemption spa is your
hub for health and wellness –
whether you’re prepping for
a big night out or recharging
on the morning after.
