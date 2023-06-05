Credit: Virgin Voyages

Ship of the month: Resilient Lady Announcing our ship of the month, drum roll please... it's Resilient Lady

Joining sister vessels Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages’ third ship launched last month to great acclaim. Packed with attractions for a contemporary, adults-only cruise crowd, she features a huge range of eateries including Bento Baby sushi bar and US-style Diner & Dash, as well as a 24-hour Food Hall. Entertainment fans will love the immersive shows that take place all over the ship, while all guests (or ‘sailors’ in Virgin-speak) get a basic beverage package, gratuities, complimentary wi-fi and fitness classes included in their fare. Resilient Lady will spend this summer in the Greek islands and the Adriatic before heading to the Caribbean later in the year.

1. Eateries With more than 20 dining options, including US classics at Diner & Dash, surf ’n’ turf at The Wake and high-end Mexican at Pink Agave, even the fussiest eaters will be in culinary heaven. And then there’s that 24-hour Food Hall – perfect for the midnight munchies. 2. Suites From balcony-equipped Sea Terrace and budget-friendly Insider Cabins to a whole range of dazzling RockStar Quarters - including luxurious Cheeky Corner Suites (above) - Resilient Lady offers accommodation to suit all styles and pockets.

Resilient Lady. Credit: Virgin Voyages

3. Bars You’ll find stylish drinking dens all over the ship. We especially love Sip Lounge for chilled champagne, and On The Rocks (above) for expertly mixed cocktails. Beer buffs, meanwhile, will head to Draught Haus for its wide range of craft ales on tap. 4. Entertainment As you’d expect from a cruise line run by Richard Branson, the entertainment on this ship really rocks. Get your party started with a live set in the Red Room (above) before heading to The Groupie for karaoke, followed by a late-night boogie at The Manor nightclub.

The pool is a hotspot onboard. Credit: Virgin Voyages

5. Pool Smooth curves and nautical details add superyacht chic to the Aquatic Club – perfect for an energising splash in the main pool, a soothing soak in the wellness pool or just for lazing the day away on a lounger with your book or Kindle in hand. 6. Spa From sun salutations and seaweed wraps to glorious mud and cleansing saunas, Resilient Lady’s Redemption spa is your hub for health and wellness – whether you’re prepping for a big night out or recharging on the morning after.



