Ladies in red: Virgin Voyages doubles number of ships spending the summer in Europe Cruise differently with Virgin Voyages this summer, with more European cruise options than ever before

If you’ve been hooked on The Cruise on TV, you’re probably thinking it’s time to get off the sofa and experience the full pizazz of one of Richard Branson’s transformational ships for yourself. And for fans of Europe cruises, there’s never been a better time to cruise with Virgin Voyages.



Two of Virgin’s glitzy ladies are calling Europe home this summer, with Valiant Lady based out of Barcelona and Resilient Lady sailing out of Athens for the first time. Plus, with late stays and overnights in ports, a Virgin Voyages’ Europe cruise gives you all the time you need to explore the best of the continent, day and night.



Onboard you’ll find a unique blend of party and pamper, with excellent dining options included in the fare. And when we say excellent, we’re talking menus curated by Michelin-star chefs.



Virgin Voyages sure knows how to throw a party too and the entertainment is some of the most eye-catching in the industry, making it a perfect celebratory cruise for that big occasion.



And, if you are sailing for something special (or with someone who makes the every day special), there’s currently a special launch offer on a new party package, which is available on all voyages from April 2023.



Be part of Resilient Lady’s historic ‘Athens MerMaiden'

With Resilient Lady’s relocation to Athens for the summer, grab the chance to be a part of Virgin history with the very first sailing from her new home.



Dubbed ‘Resilient Lady’s Athens MerMaiden’, you’ll depart from Athens on May 14, 2023 and head directly to Santorini for a chilled out day. You’re in port well into the evening, so enough time for a sundowner by the sea before sailing away at 10pm.



Beaches and historic sites await in Rhodes. Credit Shutterstock

Next it’s a short hop across to Rhodes, where you can live it up large or embrace the rich ancient history of the region. By this point you’re closer to the mainland of Turkey than Greece, so why not make a 12-hour visit to Bodrum on the west coast of the continent-crossing nation before a full day at sea to rest and indulge in all the spectacular food and activities onboard.



The first-ever Athens sailing for Resilient Lady concludes with an overnight stay in Mykonos, where the world-famous beach clubs will give you a night to remember.



If you love the sound of this seven-night voyage, but you’d prefer a different date, the ‘Greek Island Glow’ itinerary replicates the ‘MerMaiden’ cruise throughout the summer.



Embrace the Med on Valiant Lady Sailing from Barcelona, an ideal homeport city, Valiant Lady offers a series of marvellous Mediterranean itineraries, showcasing highlights across Spain, France and Italy.



Take a look at the 'Irresistible Med' sailing, with a variety of departure dates available. Starting with a late departure from Barcelona, you’ll have ample time to mooch around the famous Catalan capital.



Valiant Lady follows the coastline east for a full day in Toulon – the coastal gateway to France’s beautiful Provence region.



Say hola to Ibiza with Virgin Voyages. Credit: Shutterstock

Next up, it’s your third country in as many days when you dock in La Spezia, which is perfectly situated for a day-trip to Italy’s charming Cinque Terre. Enjoy a big day at sea in the middle of the week to recharge ahead of island stops in Ajaccio and Ibiza. Whether you’re a sun-seeker, party animal or culture vulture, a cruise around the Med is ready to deliver. For more time in France, with relaxing days in Marseille and Cannes on the itinerary, check out the ‘French Daze & Ibiza Nights’ voyage, which also stars overnight stays in Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza. A one-week cruise with port days everyday – this voyage with Virgin Voyages is the best choice if you want to maximise your time exploring ashore.

