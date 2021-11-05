Virgin Voyages: Discover amazing Mediterranean itineraries for 2022, from Ibiza to Barcelona
Virgin Voyages presents a premium selection of Mediterranean cruise destinations, ensuring you can experience the best the Med has to offer from one luxurious base.
Virgin Voyages offers you the chance to dip your toes in the blue waters of the Mediterranean and discover some of the region’s most famous cities, all while putting relaxed luxury at the forefront of your cruising experience.
Set sail the Virgin way and discover what it means to cruise in true serenity, surrounded by innovation. With all voyages including over $600 in extras, such as dining at more than 20 unique restaurants, Wi-Fi and tips, you can explore the world in a revolutionary way.
Onboard either Valiant Lady or Resilient Lady (sailing summer 2022) for Mediterranean getaways, let your inner child roam free - with no children on board! Experiences have been curated with just adults in mind, as these holidays are only for those 18 and over.
Get the best of both worlds with Virgin Voyages which combines the luxury of a yacht onboard a larger ship. Enjoy endless outdoor space to admire the sea, content in the knowledge that Virgin makes actively sustainable decisions, such as LED lighting and eco-sensors to use less energy while maintaining style.
Virgin Voyages: Discover amazing Mediterranean itineraries for 2022, from Ibiza to Barcelona
Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady cabins: What is accommodation really like? We look inside
Virgin Voyages highlights: What Scarlet Lady guests really think of the new cruise ship
Lady in Red: Virgin Voyages new ship Scarlet Lady review
How to be a savvy cruiser when you return to travel - Virgin Voyages top tips
Virgin Voyages makes maiden voyage - what's onboard cruise ship Scarlet Lady?
Eighties icon Martin Fry on bringing cruisers the chance to 'dance & romance' this summer
Riviera Travel and Virgin Voyages cancel cruises while Cunard crew test positive
Virgin Voyages Extends Suspension Of Operations Until May 2021
Coronavirus: Virgin Voyages Suspends Scarlet Lady’s Inaugural Season
Embrace the cosmopolitan city of Barcelona
Valiant Lady, whose home port is Barcelona, acts as a perfect introduction to this trendsetting city, full of culture, history and cuisine. Step from the port straight into one of Barcelona’s diverse neighbourhoods as well as the urban beach, La Barceloneta, which provides a stark contrast to the city.
Visit famous sights such as the Sagrada Familia, Parc Guell and La Pedrera, while taking in the host of traditional shops you will encounter showcasing the latest developments in fashion.
- READ MORE: Discover what cabins are like on Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady -
Stroll along the seafront and embrace the buzzing atmosphere of Barcelona before visiting a local restaurant to sample traditional Catalan dishes or alternatively go to a food market to gain an even better understanding of the city’s food.
Embrace the culture by visiting the major art centres, such as the National Art Museum of Catalonia and Picasso Museum. Why not see a festival or show at a leading opera house, Gran Teare del Liceu?
Barcelona is available to explore on Virgin Voyages’ The Irresistible Med, French Daze and Ibiza Nights and Spanish Obsession itineraries.
Island hop from Santorini to Mykonos
Spectacular sights await in Santorini, on Virgin Voyages’ Greek Island Glow Itinerary. An abundance of whitewashed houses and multicoloured cliffs welcome you to the island, ensuring you catch one of its famous sunsets in Oia.
Fun fact: In around 1600 BC a massive volcanic eruption caused the middle of the island to collapse, leaving a crater that today features towering cliffs, making up the island’s iconic landscape.
Go beyond the tourist hustle and bustle and discover Santorini’s vineyards and traditional villages to get a true taste of the island.
- READ MORE: What Scarlet Lady guests really think of Virgin Voyages' new ship -
Discover more stunning scenery in Mykonos, the cosmopolitan island which features endless beaches, pretty villages as well as vivid nightlife.
Mykonos offers you the chance to explore on foot and explore the main sights, such as the church of Paraportiani, the Windmills and Little Venice.
Explore this idyllic Greek island for an overnight stay with Virgin Voyages, meaning you can enjoy this picturesque destination for longer.
Discover Croatia's stunning coastline
As soon as you stop being mesmerised by Croatia’s island-speckled coastline, you can explore the long stretches of sandy beaches and national parks.
Croatia boasts 10 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the ancient and primaeval beech forests in national parks Paklenica and Northern Velebit.
- READ MORE: How to be a savvy-cruiser with Virgin Voyages -
If you are feeling adventurous, delve into Croatia’s adventure-sports scene, where you can partake in activities such as scuba diving, sea kayaking, rafting, mountain biking and rock climbing.
Alternatively, connect with the location and explore the numerous pebble coves leading to a crystal-clear blue sea. Nature is left unspoiled for you to enjoy.
Save with Virgin Voyages
You can be rewarded for securing your voyage early! Save a generous 5-10 percent off the voyage fare when booking at least 121 days before the sail date.
For even more savings, pay in full to receive an additional discount which auto-applies – meaning you can enjoy saving money with ease.
- READ MORE: Discover top tips for Mediterranean cruise travel -
What’s more – rest assured that every cruise includes Wi-Fi, all 20-plus eateries, tips, group workouts and basic beverages such as water, juice, tea and coffee.
Virgin Voyages: Discover amazing Mediterranean itineraries for 2022, from Ibiza to Barcelona
Marella Cruises: Where is best for a cruise holiday in the Mediterranean?
Jane McDonald on cruise tips, having a 'bloody good time' and packing tea bags
Riviera Travel: Greek island cruises to visit secluded coves, private islands & blockbuster beaches
Viking reveals brand new expedition cruises to Americas for summer 2023
French Polynesia bans mega cruise ships – how will it affect your cruises?
TUI River Cruises reveals 2023 summer sailings - on sale today
Celebrity Cruises newest ship Apex celebrates naming ceremony – what’s onboard?
Princess Cruises: Melt away stresses with luxurious spa and wellness offerings onboard
Caribbean cruises: FCDO issues warning for cruise passengers & St Kitts opens up
Coast the Canary Islands, Spain, & Portugal
- 11 nights, departs on the 04 Apr 2022
- Virgin Voyages, Valiant Lady
- Portsmouth, La Coruña, Funchal, Madeira, + 4 more
Coast the Canary Islands, Spain, & Portugal
- 11 nights, departs on the 18 Apr 2022
- Virgin Voyages, Valiant Lady
- Portsmouth, La Coruña, Funchal, Madeira, + 4 more
Late Nights in Portugal and Spain
- 12 nights, departs on the 02 May 2022
- Virgin Voyages, Valiant Lady
- Portsmouth, La Coruña, Lisbon, + 5 more
The Irresistible Med
- 7 nights, departs on the 15 May 2022
- Virgin Voyages, Valiant Lady
- Barcelona, Toulon, Carrara, + 4 more
French Daze & Ibiza Nights
- 7 nights, departs on the 22 May 2022
- Virgin Voyages, Valiant Lady
- Barcelona, Marseille, Monte-Carlo, + 3 more