Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages: Discover amazing Mediterranean itineraries for 2022, from Ibiza to Barcelona Virgin Voyages presents a premium selection of Mediterranean cruise destinations, ensuring you can experience the best the Med has to offer from one luxurious base.

Virgin Voyages offers you the chance to dip your toes in the blue waters of the Mediterranean and discover some of the region’s most famous cities, all while putting relaxed luxury at the forefront of your cruising experience. Set sail the Virgin way and discover what it means to cruise in true serenity, surrounded by innovation. With all voyages including over $600 in extras, such as dining at more than 20 unique restaurants, Wi-Fi and tips, you can explore the world in a revolutionary way. Onboard either Valiant Lady or Resilient Lady (sailing summer 2022) for Mediterranean getaways, let your inner child roam free - with no children on board! Experiences have been curated with just adults in mind, as these holidays are only for those 18 and over. Get the best of both worlds with Virgin Voyages which combines the luxury of a yacht onboard a larger ship. Enjoy endless outdoor space to admire the sea, content in the knowledge that Virgin makes actively sustainable decisions, such as LED lighting and eco-sensors to use less energy while maintaining style.

Related articles

Virgin Voyages: Stroll along the seafront and embrace the buzzing atmosphere of Barcelona. Credit: Shutterstock

Embrace the cosmopolitan city of Barcelona Valiant Lady, whose home port is Barcelona, acts as a perfect introduction to this trendsetting city, full of culture, history and cuisine. Step from the port straight into one of Barcelona’s diverse neighbourhoods as well as the urban beach, La Barceloneta, which provides a stark contrast to the city. Visit famous sights such as the Sagrada Familia, Parc Guell and La Pedrera, while taking in the host of traditional shops you will encounter showcasing the latest developments in fashion. - READ MORE: Discover what cabins are like on Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady - Stroll along the seafront and embrace the buzzing atmosphere of Barcelona before visiting a local restaurant to sample traditional Catalan dishes or alternatively go to a food market to gain an even better understanding of the city’s food. Embrace the culture by visiting the major art centres, such as the National Art Museum of Catalonia and Picasso Museum. Why not see a festival or show at a leading opera house, Gran Teare del Liceu? Barcelona is available to explore on Virgin Voyages’ The Irresistible Med, French Daze and Ibiza Nights and Spanish Obsession itineraries.

Virgin Voyages: Discover more stunning scenery in Mykonos, the cosmopolitan island which features endless beaches. Credit: Shutterstock.

Island hop from Santorini to Mykonos Spectacular sights await in Santorini, on Virgin Voyages’ Greek Island Glow Itinerary. An abundance of whitewashed houses and multicoloured cliffs welcome you to the island, ensuring you catch one of its famous sunsets in Oia. Fun fact: In around 1600 BC a massive volcanic eruption caused the middle of the island to collapse, leaving a crater that today features towering cliffs, making up the island’s iconic landscape. Go beyond the tourist hustle and bustle and discover Santorini’s vineyards and traditional villages to get a true taste of the island. - READ MORE: What Scarlet Lady guests really think of Virgin Voyages' new ship - Discover more stunning scenery in Mykonos, the cosmopolitan island which features endless beaches, pretty villages as well as vivid nightlife. Mykonos offers you the chance to explore on foot and explore the main sights, such as the church of Paraportiani, the Windmills and Little Venice. Explore this idyllic Greek island for an overnight stay with Virgin Voyages, meaning you can enjoy this picturesque destination for longer.

Virgin Voyages: Croatia boasts 10 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Credit: Shutterstock.

Discover Croatia's stunning coastline As soon as you stop being mesmerised by Croatia’s island-speckled coastline, you can explore the long stretches of sandy beaches and national parks. Croatia boasts 10 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the ancient and primaeval beech forests in national parks Paklenica and Northern Velebit. - READ MORE: How to be a savvy-cruiser with Virgin Voyages - If you are feeling adventurous, delve into Croatia’s adventure-sports scene, where you can partake in activities such as scuba diving, sea kayaking, rafting, mountain biking and rock climbing. Alternatively, connect with the location and explore the numerous pebble coves leading to a crystal-clear blue sea. Nature is left unspoiled for you to enjoy.

﻿﻿Virgin Voyages: Discover the Mediterranean coast including the stunning Santorini. Credit: Shutterstock.

Save with Virgin Voyages You can be rewarded for securing your voyage early! Save a generous 5-10 percent off the voyage fare when booking at least 121 days before the sail date. For even more savings, pay in full to receive an additional discount which auto-applies – meaning you can enjoy saving money with ease. - READ MORE: Discover top tips for Mediterranean cruise travel - What’s more – rest assured that every cruise includes Wi-Fi, all 20-plus eateries, tips, group workouts and basic beverages such as water, juice, tea and coffee.

