How to save money on a cruise: Discover Virgin Voyages sailings and discounted Valiant Lady cruises Virgin Voyages is releasing the much-anticipated Valiant Lady for UK sailings in March 2022, discover what exactly the ship has to offer and what tempting offers you can grab while they’re hot.

Virgin Voyages cruise ship Valiant Lady will debut next year, long-awaited by cruising lovers. Now is the time to discover exactly what she has to offer as well as take advantage of the mega-discount opportunities for her upcoming sailings. Valiant Lady is Virgin Voyages’ second ship and will be sailing from the UK in March 2022 for a range of three, 11 and 12-night voyages through the most gorgeous cities and islands. The Canary Islands, Spain, Belgium and more will be visited, and, with a mind-boggling number of activities and features onboard, you will be spoiled for choice both on and offboard. Valiant Lady has been decorated with a beautiful painted image of a mermaid at the helm, in place of a more traditional ship figurehead. Each Virgin ship features this design, but each mermaid is distinctive. This one, by artist Hillary Wilson, is, according to the cruise line, the embodiment of a “strong, beautiful, friendly and modern” black American woman “moving confidently toward her dreams.” Discover all the other special features which Valiant Lady offers and well as how to enjoy discounted cruises…

Valiant Lady cruise ship A claim that you will never be bored on Valiant Lady is a large one, but this ship delivers big on entertainment. First up we have The Manor, where you can watch in amazement at accomplished shows in the early evening before it transforms into a nightclub - your whole evening is sorted if you stay here throughout the night. - READ MORE: Discover amazing Mediterranean 2022 itineraries with Virgin Voyages - If you didn’t think it could get bigger, it can. The Red Room is a multi-form theatre that hosts a Shakespearean tale named Duel Reality told through circus acts and a live music video experience production called Ships in the Night. It also accommodates a flat-floor configuration so you can boogie the night away at a late-night dance party. To keep yourself busy during the day (or while nursing a hangover from the night before) the Aquatic Club is a sophisticated pool deck featuring ample plush pool beds and a swimming pool - the perfect place for a spot of relaxation.

Virgin Voyages' Mega Rockstar 'Massive Suite' features an outdoor shower and jacuzzi. Credit: Virgin Voyages

Partake in a spot of shopping at Voyage Vinyl, a record shop stocked to the brim with music magazines, record players and headphones. You can spend the day jamming out at the listening station from a wide selection of classics to current albums. Once you have tired yourself out from the countless activities onboard, head back to your yacht-inspired room. Technology is integrated at every turn, with mood-matching lighting, a tablet and a transformable bed into sofa, this is not just a place to sleep but to entertain! From the biggest suite onboard - the Mega Rockstar suites (with hair and makeup squad, complimentary drinks, outdoor shower and more) - to the smallest - the Solo Insider (with vanity area, rain shower and basic bevvies) - every room reflects the nature of fun that Virgin brings to cruising.

Virgin Voyages' Valiant Lady visits the gorgeous Bruges in Belgium. Credit: Shutterstock.

Virgin cruises 2022 So, where does Valiant Lady sail to? Well, cruising from the convenient Portsmouth from March 2022, Valiant Lady offers an array of itineraries visiting Bruges, the Canary Islands, Spain and Portugal. The three-night ‘Long Weekender in Zeebrugge’ sets sail on March 18 visiting Zeebrugge (Bruges) in Belgium, a picturesque seaside town full of history, the perfect short introduction to both Belgium and Valiant Lady. - READ MORE: What Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady guests really think of the new cruise ship - If you want to opt for a longer cruise, the 11-night ‘Coast the Canary Islands, Spain & Portugal’ offers five ports of call to gorgeous Canary Island hotspots such as Funchal, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Gran Canaria, setting sail on April 4. To enjoy the Spanish sun for longer, embark on the 12-night ‘Late Nights in Portugal and Spain’ itinerary, where you can stay out late in Palma de Mallorca as well and enjoy overnights in both Malaga and Lisbon, setting sail on May 2.

Virgin Voyages offer an additional £75 towards your bar tab, enjoy it in The Manor. Credit: Virgin Voyages

When do cruises go on sale? The answer is - now! Virgin Voyages have released their biggest deal so far – the Sea Blue, Save Loot offer. Book any voyage on any ship to get a generous 20 percent off as well as $100 (£75) towards your bar tab. If you book and pay in full with Virgin Voyages’ ‘Pay in Full Discount programme’ you will receive an extra 10 percent off - now that's a bargain. As always, every sailing always includes $600 (£450) in valuable extras, like dining at 20-plus eateries, all tips, free Wi-Fi, basic drinks and unlimited group fitness classes.

You can book onto Valiant Lady through a travel agent, gifting them a 22 percent commission. Credit: Shutterstock

Is booking through a travel agent cheaper? Book through a travel agent to also receive 20 percent off and bag the extra £75 towards your bar tab. What’s more, by booking a Virgin Voyages cruise through a travel agent you can treat your agent to 22 percent commission to say thanks! - READ MORE: Virgin Voyages top tips on how to be a savvy cruiser - The ‘Pay in Full Discount programme’ is also available through a travel agent – so whatever way you choose to book, you can be sure you are receiving the best deal.