Virgin Voyages highlights: What Scarlet Lady guests really think of the new cruise ship Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady offers a luxurious cruise experience that is adult by design, putting adventure, relaxation and rejuvenation at the forefront.

Virgin Voyages offers a premium cruise journey onboard Scarlet Lady, where you can enjoy everything the cruise ship, which is specially designed for adults to enjoy, has to offer. Scarlet Lady will visit locations such as the Dominican Republic and Mexico’s Costa Maya in 2022 as well as offering the chance to let loose at Virgin’s very own, The Beach Club at Bimini in the Bahamas. Discover authentic reviews of Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady from those who have recently been onboard to find out what awaits!

What is the atmosphere like onboard Scarlet Lady? Scarlet Lady immediately looks after your every need, so the atmosphere is relaxed and friendly, while remaining sophisticated - exactly what you would expect from a cruise line exclusively for those over 18. "A whimsical sensory overload, an incredibly unique ship, one not to be missed #scarletlady #VirginVoyages #VirginsValentineCouple" - Tripadvisor The uniqueness of Scarlet Lady comes from the line's aim to innovate with a unique approach to how cruises look and feel. Wellbeing is put at the forefront, with the line incorporating the perfect mix of high-energy activities and entertainment intertwined with countless moments of relaxation. "I can't get over how much fun my friends and I had last week - My family are now at the point of telling me to shut up ;-) I shall forever remember our inspired flashmob of Proud Mary in the Loose Cannon on our last night - This is definitely a cruise ship for people that want to make amazing fun filled memories!" - TripAdvisor Being able to let loose and have fun is a massive part of cruising, and Scarlet Lady delivers you the opportunity to do so by providing you with the chance to make lifelong friends through engaging group activities, such as group fitness classes. What's more, Scarlet Lady is a mid-sized boutique ship hosting 2,770 guests, so you won't ever be overwhelmed by hordes of fellow guests.

What entertainment is offered on Scarlet Lady? Entertainment is offered in abundance onboard Scarlet Lady, from nightclubs to gaming areas, so each guest's preferences are accounted for. Leaving traditional cruise entertainment, such as cabaret, behind, Scarlet Lady is a breath of fresh air, offering guests astounding acrobatic dramas instead. "Barely breathed for the whole show - incredible acrobatic drama on @VirginVoyages #ScarletLady" - @exmoorjane "The onboard show was truly beautiful. There is some serious talent within that group of people. Just stunt defying, jaw dropping, insanely talented story telling." - Tripadvisor

For those who like to make their own fun, the arcade is expansive and allows you to be transported back in time, with countless retro games - you could get lost in the world of gaming for hours. “The free arcade was my church and it was a huge nostalgia overload.” - Tripadvisor Nightclub offerings include the red room, which transforms into a nightclub as well as the manor club, characterised by a moody and sexy ‘70s punk vibe. For those who prefer to party privately, there is a private karaoke room named The Groupie, where you can sing to your heart’s content. During the daytime, shopping facilities keep you occupied so you can find your perfect look for your next evening onboard.

What is the food like on Scarlet Lady? Mass buffets are scrapped onboard Scarlet Lady, and are replaced with more than 20 eateries, covering every preference from steakhouses to elevated Mexican. With all restaurants included in the price, you are spoilt for choice, with Michelin-starred chefs the brains behind some of the line's incredible menus. To explore flavours you have never experienced before, visit the Test Kitchen, which offers a host of experimental dishes, with a vegetarian option. Not only does the restaurant offer expansive tasting menus, but classes are also available, making this the perfect match for the curious eater. "Being a ridiculously fussy eater, I've shied away from tasting menu style eateries for years, despite many being on my 'hit list'. She will shy away no more I say! Last night we ate at @VirginVoyages Test Kitchen where "Food-meets-Science" WOW! What an experience. #cruise" - @JensSuitcase, Twitter. Gunbae is the line's lively Korean BBQ, giving you the perfect opportunity to get involved with your meal as you can grill the meat yourself. For more meat options, Diner & Dash offers classic 24-hour American diner food whereas for veggies Razzle Dazzle restaurant serves a whole host of plant-based options. "@VirginVoyages had the best time on #ScarletLady. Amazing food, fantastic service, better than expected weather and no kids! Who could ask for more! Looking forward to being able to do it all again sometime" - @MrsMooh, Twitter. For classic Italian fare, the Pizza Place is where you can satisfy your cravings. With the freedom to choose from the classic menu or design your very own bespoke pizza, the options are endless. "I'm officially crowning Crown the @virginvoyagers "Pizza Place" pizza Slice of pizza the best at sea Water wave #scarletlady" @CruiseCritique, Twitter.

What are the Scarlet Lady crew like? Crew onboard Scarlet Lady are there to make your cruise as special and seamless as possible. “Best of all was the crew. They could not do enough for me, either to make my bed, top up the water, change the towels, point me to the right place for shows or eat - they knew and did everything” - TripAdvisor With the requirement of both guests and crew to be fully vaccinated, you can feel comfortable onboard your new home. “Friendly, willing to help and have a laugh at the bar after hours, EVERY single crew member we came across, with no exception, was brilliant!” - Tripadvisor