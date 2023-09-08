Credit: Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages announces 19 new destinations & 27 itineraries Virgin Voyages is introducing 19 new ports and 27 fresh itineraries available through April 2025 – including an array of new voyages from Portsmouth

Not only has Virgin Voyages announced 27 new itineraries, meaning the cruise line now offers 63 global itineraries, but the line has also announced the addition of 19 new destinations. And these new ports of call range from amazing Australian ports to seaside havens in the Caribbean. What's more, it's been revealed that Resilient Lady will set sail from Portsmouth in mid-August 2024, with four to six-night sailings. This comes with the news of the delay of Brilliant Lady, with impacted guests offered price and promotion protection options to rebook and receive $300 - $600 USD in Sailor Loot or a full refund.



Both Resilient Lady and Scarlet Lady offer new itineraries. Credit: Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages' Vice President of UK/International sales Shane Riley commented: "In the last year alone, our repeat Sailor rates have tripled. What’s even better is these loyal travellers want more – so we’ve listened. "We’re thrilled to announce more than two dozen new itineraries featuring incredible experiences that will let these discerning holidaymakers enjoy destinations that may be familiar, in a completely different way – the Virgin way. "We’re also incredibly excited to offer new ports of call, including a return to our British roots, with new sailings for Resilient Lady from Portsmouth from mid-August 2024. Be it sailing the sunny Mediterranean, exploring the southern waters of Australia, New Zealand, and Bali, or experiencing the English coastline, we are proud to offer more than 120 places to explore."

These new itineraries include the 'English Sights and European Delights' sailing, which visits Le Verdon, La Coruna, Bilbao and more. The line is also introducing a 'Seachange Series', where guests can extend their cruise with ease.

Cruise through the blue waters of Corfu with Virgin Voyages. Credit: Shutterstock

Resilient Lady's new itineraries The line's newest ship will sail three itineraries from her homeport in Athens from May to July, 2024. So you can look forward to the 'Greek Island Glow' itinerary, which calls at Santorini and Mykonos, or perhaps opt for the 'Adriatic Sea and Greek Gems' sailing along Croatia's Dalmatian Coast with visits to Kotor and Corfu. Don't forget about the stunning 'Starry Nights in Greece & Croatia' itinerary, which offers a mix of the other seven-night itineraries. Resilient Lady can also look forward to the return of the three to six-night sailings running from mid-August 2024 to September 2024. For those who like to sail from the UK, Resilient Lady offers two repositioning voyages from Portsmouth to Barcelona, which features the new ports of call for the line, Morocco.

