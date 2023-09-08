Virgin Voyages announces 19 new destinations & 27 itineraries
Virgin Voyages is introducing 19 new ports and 27 fresh itineraries available through April 2025 – including an array of new voyages from Portsmouth
Not only has Virgin Voyages announced 27 new itineraries, meaning the cruise line now offers 63 global itineraries, but the line has also announced the addition of 19 new destinations.
And these new ports of call range from amazing Australian ports to seaside havens in the Caribbean.
What's more, it's been revealed that Resilient Lady will set sail from Portsmouth in mid-August 2024, with four to six-night sailings.
This comes with the news of the delay of Brilliant Lady, with impacted guests offered price and promotion protection options to rebook and receive $300 - $600 USD in Sailor Loot or a full refund.
Virgin Voyages' Vice President of UK/International sales Shane Riley commented: "In the last year alone, our repeat Sailor rates have tripled. What’s even better is these loyal travellers want more – so we’ve listened.
"We’re thrilled to announce more than two dozen new itineraries featuring incredible experiences that will let these discerning holidaymakers enjoy destinations that may be familiar, in a completely different way – the Virgin way.
"We’re also incredibly excited to offer new ports of call, including a return to our British roots, with new sailings for Resilient Lady from Portsmouth from mid-August 2024.
Be it sailing the sunny Mediterranean, exploring the southern waters of Australia, New Zealand, and Bali, or experiencing the English coastline, we are proud to offer more than 120 places to explore."
These new itineraries include the 'English Sights and European Delights' sailing, which visits Le Verdon, La Coruna, Bilbao and more.
The line is also introducing a 'Seachange Series', where guests can extend their cruise with ease.
Resilient Lady's new itineraries
The line's newest ship will sail three itineraries from her homeport in Athens from May to July, 2024.
So you can look forward to the 'Greek Island Glow' itinerary, which calls at Santorini and Mykonos, or perhaps opt for the 'Adriatic Sea and Greek Gems' sailing along Croatia's Dalmatian Coast with visits to Kotor and Corfu.
Don't forget about the stunning 'Starry Nights in Greece & Croatia' itinerary, which offers a mix of the other seven-night itineraries.
Resilient Lady can also look forward to the return of the three to six-night sailings running from mid-August 2024 to September 2024.
For those who like to sail from the UK, Resilient Lady offers two repositioning voyages from Portsmouth to Barcelona, which features the new ports of call for the line, Morocco.
Follow us on social media
Sir Richard Branson to host special Virgin Voyages’ Med sailing
Ship of the month: Resilient Lady
Ladies in red: Virgin Voyages doubles number of ships spending the summer in Europe
How to save money on a cruise: Discover Virgin Voyages sailings and discounted Valiant Lady cruises
Virgin Voyages: Discover amazing Mediterranean itineraries for 2022, from Ibiza to Barcelona
Virgin Voyages highlights: What Scarlet Lady guests really think of the new cruise ship
Eighties icon Martin Fry on bringing cruisers the chance to 'dance & romance' this summer
Riviera Travel and Virgin Voyages cancel cruises while Cunard crew test positive
Virgin Voyages Extends Suspension Of Operations Until May 2021
Coronavirus: Virgin Voyages Suspends Scarlet Lady’s Inaugural Season
Mayan Sol
- 5 nights, departs on the 16 Jun 2024
- Virgin Voyages, Valiant Lady
- Miami, Florida, Costa Maya, Bimini Island, + 1 more
Sunsets in the Lesser Antilles
- 7 nights, departs on the 02 Mar 2024
- Virgin Voyages, Brilliant Lady
- San Juan (Puerto Rico), Oranjestad, Willemstad, + 3 more
Sydney, Melbourne & Burnie
- 3 nights, departs on the 19 Feb 2024
- Virgin Voyages, Resilient Lady
- Sydney, New South Wales, Burnie, Tasmania, Melbourne, Victoria + 0 more
French Daze & Ibiza Nights
- 7 nights, departs on the 12 May 2024
- Virgin Voyages, Scarlet Lady
- Barcelona, Marseille, Cannes, + 4 more
French Daze & Ibiza Nights
- 7 nights, departs on the 18 Aug 2024
- Virgin Voyages, Scarlet Lady
- Barcelona, Marseille, Cannes, + 4 more