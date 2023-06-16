Cruise news / Sir Richard Branson to host special Virgin Voyages’ Med sailing
The British billionaire will set sail onboard Resilient Lady in August to celebrate 50 years of the Virgin brand

Departing from Athens on August 27, 2023 onboard Resilient Lady - the line’s third ship - ‘A Virgin Celebration Voyage’ will give passengers exclusive access to Sir Richard, Virgin company leaders and founding members of influence from across the brand.

Other onboard experiences include fireside chats, special performances and culinary experiences.

The seven-night itinerary includes stops in Santorini, Rhodes, and Mykonos (Greece) as well as Bodrum (Turkey).

According to a press release sent to World of Cruising, the sailing “aims to break down all of the stuffy corporate barriers and offer a candid look into one of the most ground-breaking, recognisable and respected brands of all time.”

Members of Virgin's Sailing Club qualify for 30 per cent off the fare. Tom McAplin, Virgin Voyages’ CEO Tom McAplin explained: “When we launched our Sailing Club last year, we knew we wanted to offer a unique loyalty program that provided Sailors with irresistible benefits and exclusive access to special brand moments.

“A Virgin Celebration Voyage is a great example of this and benefits not only our Virgin following, but our incredible Sailing Club members. It’s an exciting time to be a real brand loyalist.”

