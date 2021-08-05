Search for your ideal Cruise
Where would you like to go?
Departure month
Cruise type
Cruise line
Cruise news / Martin Fry on trekking with Tony Hadley, his least favourite country & 'invigorating' cruises
Martin fry main min

Martin Fry on trekking with Tony Hadley, his least favourite country & 'invigorating' cruises

Author: Vicky Mayer

Published on:

Martin Fry, the lead singer of beloved 80s band ABC, will be sailing on a Virgin Voyages cruise this summer – we caught up with him to find out more.

Virgin Voyages and Imagine Cruising have teamed up to offer a ‘Summer Weekdaze’ sail away party onboard Scarlet Lady this summer.

Eighties music fans will be thrilled to hear two legends of that decade will be joining the cruise: Martin Fry and 80s DJ Pat Sharp.

The four-night UK cruise starts on August 23 (from £599) and if you book through Imagine Cruising, you’ll get to enjoy a fantastic 80s-inspired party on board.

World of Cruising quizzed pop icon Martin, now 63, on singing at sea, trekking the desert with Tony Hadley and why his famous gold suit had to go…

Related articles
Martin fry main min
Interviews

Martin Fry on trekking with Tony Hadley, his least favourite country & 'invigorating' cruises
Tessa sanderson main min
Interviews

'Get your case out and go' Olympic gold-medallist Tessa Sanderson on returning to cruising
Rich helen main
Interviews

Cruise veterans unveil most important piece of advice & favourite cruises
Christian main
News

Ambassador Cruise Line boss on Ambience's community, 'luxury' space and no 'gimmicks'
Timmers main
Interviews

Holland America Line's Captain Timmers shares what's 'really important' about role
Explorer main
News

Polar explorer and solo skier Felicity Aston shares awe-inspiring Antarctica stories
Valerie main
Interviews

Valerie Singleton: The 'gorgeous men' she'd take on a cruise and her cruising loves
Anne Diamond
Interviews

Viking Venus Godmother Anne Diamond on 'addictive' cruises & top sailing tips
Peter Deer Managing Director
Interviews

Talking Cruise: Fred Olsen Cruise Lines' Managing Director Peter Deer
Bernard Carter HR
Interviews

Talking Cruise: Oceania Cruises' Bernard Carter
View more articles

Have you ever been on a cruise holiday?

Yes, I’ve played a couple of ABC shows on the high seas.

Which ship were you sailing on and where did you go?

One memorable trip was to Porto. The Eurovision Song Concert was about to take place there so the city was rocking. We had a great cruise on Royal Caribbean’s Navigator Of The Seas. There’s something magical about being at sea, it’s invigorating.

- READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Royal Caribbean -

What do you remember about your first cruise?

Watching dolphins swim by was a highlight on my first trip.

What’s been the most exciting place you’ve visited?

Rio de Janeiro during the Carnival was very exciting.

Carnival
Martin Fry: "Rio de Janeiro during the Carnival was very exciting." Credit: Shutterstock

And the place you’d never go back to?

Egypt.

Who is the most famous person you’ve travelled with?

I did a charity trek across Venezuela with Tony Hadley for Action Medical Research.

Has the Covid lockdown made you want to travel more?

Yes, the freedom to travel was definitely the biggest thing I missed during lockdown.

Where’s next on your travel bucket list?

I spend a lot of time in Barbados so I would say the Caribbean. I’ve also got some shows to play in California in November.

The Quarry in Shrewsbury is my next stop for a Let’s Rock Festival along with OMD, Howard Jones, Marc Almond, Midge Ure, Go West, Nik Kershaw and many more.

Egypt
Martin Fry says Egypt is a country he never wants to return to. Credit: Shutterstock

Are you an organised traveller or do you do everything at the last minute?

I’m ultra organised. Happy travelling is all about packing the right things. Not too much, not too little. To tell you the truth, it’s my wife Julie who is very organised when it comes to booking flights, hotels and PCR tests.

What’s the one thing you always take with you when you travel?

My St. Christopher’s medal.

- READ MORE: Why all-inclusive, adults-only Virgin Voyages is unique -

What are you most looking forward to about your trip on Scarlet Lady?

A chance to hang out with the audience at our show.

What can guests onboard expect from your set?

Some funky tunes and a chance to dance and romance.

Scarlet lady
Virgin Voyages guests on the Summer Weekdaze sailing can expect "Some funky tunes and a chance to dance and romance." Credit: Virgin Voyages

Which songs will you be performing?

The big ABC hits. The Look of Love, Poison Arrow, All of my Heart and When Smokey Sings to name a few.

Can we expect the famous gold suit to make an appearance?

No, these days it’s more about tuxedos. The glitz and the glam will be on board.

What have you got planned for the rest of the year with ABC?

After 18 months without a stage to perform on the emphasis now is all about playing live worldwide. I’ve written a lot of songs in those lockdown days so it would be great to get back into the studio sometime soon. It feels like this year has just begun.

To book a ticket for the ‘Summer Weekdaze’ cruise click here.

Related articles
Martin fry main min
Interviews

Martin Fry on trekking with Tony Hadley, his least favourite country & 'invigorating' cruises
Traffic light main new
News

Germany & Norway added to Green List but Mexico goes Red - what does it mean for cruises?
Traffic light Web Banner
News

LIVE: Latest travel advice & traffic light updates for most popular holiday destinations
Royal Caribbean ships: Anthem of the Seas
News

Royal Caribbean extends UK cruises on Anthem of the Seas - what's onboard?
Marella main min 1
News

Marella Cruises announces UK's first fly-cruises - when is TUI cruise line resuming?
Princess main
News

Princess Cruises: Regal Princess returns to service - what can you expect onboard?
HAL caibbean main min
Ocean Cruising

Top 10 reasons to choose Holland America Line for a Caribbean cruise
Woman in spa
Advice and recommendation

Cruise etiquette: Your foolproof guide to visiting spas at sea
Shutterstock 235799458
Advice and recommendation

Cruise holidays: Top 10 tips for planning your first cruise getaway
Greece cruise comp main min
Competitions

Win a 7-night 'Idyllic Aegean' Celestyal cruise for two, worth £2,640
View more articles
Related Cruises
Virgin Voyages Logo

Riviera Maya

  • 5 nights, departs on the 09 Oct 2022
  • Virgin Voyages, Scarlet Lady
  • Miami, Florida, Cozumel, Bimini Island, + 1 more
Cruise only from
£890 *pp

Dominican Daze

  • 5 nights, departs on the 04 Feb 2022
  • Virgin Voyages, Scarlet Lady
  • Miami, Florida, Puerto Plata, Bimini Island, + 1 more
Cruise only from
£955*pp

Eastern Caribbean Antilles

  • 8 nights, departs on the 05 Nov 2022
  • Virgin Voyages, Valiant Lady
  • Miami, Florida, Puerto Plata, San Juan, + 3 more
Cruise only from
£1,365*pp

Fire and Sunset Soirées

  • 4 nights, departs on the 20 Oct 2021
  • Virgin Voyages, Scarlet Lady
  • Miami, Florida, Key West, Florida, Bimini Island, + 1 more
Cruise only from
£740*pp

Resilient New Year's Ahoy

  • 8 nights, departs on the 30 Dec 2022
  • Virgin Voyages, Resilient Lady
  • San Juan, Basseterre, Saint Kitts, Castries, + 4 more
Cruise only from
£1,910*pp
View more