Martin Fry on trekking with Tony Hadley, his least favourite country & 'invigorating' cruises
Martin Fry, the lead singer of beloved 80s band ABC, will be sailing on a Virgin Voyages cruise this summer – we caught up with him to find out more.
Virgin Voyages and Imagine Cruising have teamed up to offer a ‘Summer Weekdaze’ sail away party onboard Scarlet Lady this summer.
Eighties music fans will be thrilled to hear two legends of that decade will be joining the cruise: Martin Fry and 80s DJ Pat Sharp.
The four-night UK cruise starts on August 23 (from £599) and if you book through Imagine Cruising, you’ll get to enjoy a fantastic 80s-inspired party on board.
World of Cruising quizzed pop icon Martin, now 63, on singing at sea, trekking the desert with Tony Hadley and why his famous gold suit had to go…
Have you ever been on a cruise holiday?
Yes, I’ve played a couple of ABC shows on the high seas.
Which ship were you sailing on and where did you go?
One memorable trip was to Porto. The Eurovision Song Concert was about to take place there so the city was rocking. We had a great cruise on Royal Caribbean’s Navigator Of The Seas. There’s something magical about being at sea, it’s invigorating.
What do you remember about your first cruise?
Watching dolphins swim by was a highlight on my first trip.
What’s been the most exciting place you’ve visited?
Rio de Janeiro during the Carnival was very exciting.
And the place you’d never go back to?
Egypt.
Who is the most famous person you’ve travelled with?
I did a charity trek across Venezuela with Tony Hadley for Action Medical Research.
Has the Covid lockdown made you want to travel more?
Yes, the freedom to travel was definitely the biggest thing I missed during lockdown.
Where’s next on your travel bucket list?
I spend a lot of time in Barbados so I would say the Caribbean. I’ve also got some shows to play in California in November.
The Quarry in Shrewsbury is my next stop for a Let’s Rock Festival along with OMD, Howard Jones, Marc Almond, Midge Ure, Go West, Nik Kershaw and many more.
Are you an organised traveller or do you do everything at the last minute?
I’m ultra organised. Happy travelling is all about packing the right things. Not too much, not too little. To tell you the truth, it’s my wife Julie who is very organised when it comes to booking flights, hotels and PCR tests.
What’s the one thing you always take with you when you travel?
My St. Christopher’s medal.
What are you most looking forward to about your trip on Scarlet Lady?
A chance to hang out with the audience at our show.
What can guests onboard expect from your set?
Some funky tunes and a chance to dance and romance.
Which songs will you be performing?
The big ABC hits. The Look of Love, Poison Arrow, All of my Heart and When Smokey Sings to name a few.
Can we expect the famous gold suit to make an appearance?
No, these days it’s more about tuxedos. The glitz and the glam will be on board.
What have you got planned for the rest of the year with ABC?
After 18 months without a stage to perform on the emphasis now is all about playing live worldwide. I’ve written a lot of songs in those lockdown days so it would be great to get back into the studio sometime soon. It feels like this year has just begun.
