Riviera Travel removes single supplements on Rhine and Rhone itineraries
The operator has dropped its single supplements across select 2024 Rhine and Rhone river cruise itineraries
The river cruise and escorted tour specialist is offering 533 cabins to solo travellers on select departures in August and October.
Itineraries include the Rhine, Strasbourg & Heidelberg voyage, Rhine & Moselle, Rhine Cruise to Switzerland, and the Burgundy, the River Rhône & Provence cruise.
Prices for the Rhine, Strasbourg & Heidelberg cruise start from £2,749 for an August departure, and from £2,199 for an October Burgundy, the River Rhône & Provence sailing.
Will Sarson, Riviera Travel's head of cruising and long-haul product, said: “We know that demand for solo travel is increasing and therefore by removing the single supplement on some of our most popular Rhine and Rhone itineraries, we are ensuring more people can experience the wonderful ports of call and onshore activities across the finest waterways in Europe.”
