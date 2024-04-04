Cruise news / Riviera Travel removes single supplements on Rhine and Rhone itineraries
Riviera Travel is making its river cruises more friendly. Credit: Riviera Travel

Riviera Travel removes single supplements on Rhine and Rhone itineraries

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

The operator has dropped its single supplements across select 2024 Rhine and Rhone river cruise itineraries

The river cruise and escorted tour specialist is offering 533 cabins to solo travellers on select departures in August and October.

Itineraries include the Rhine, Strasbourg & Heidelberg voyage, Rhine & Moselle, Rhine Cruise to Switzerland, and the Burgundy, the River Rhône & Provence cruise.

Prices for the Rhine, Strasbourg & Heidelberg cruise start from £2,749 for an August departure, and from £2,199 for an October Burgundy, the River Rhône & Provence sailing.

Will Sarson, Riviera Travel's head of cruising and long-haul product, said: “We know that demand for solo travel is increasing and therefore by removing the single supplement on some of our most popular Rhine and Rhone itineraries, we are ensuring more people can experience the wonderful ports of call and onshore activities across the finest waterways in Europe.”

Most recent articles
View more articles

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

View Kaye's profile
Related Cruises
Photo

The Blue Danube River Cruise - MS William Wordsworth

  • 7 nights, departs on the 30 Aug 2024
  • Riviera Travel, MS William Wordsworth
  • Budapest, Esztergom, Bratislava, + 5 more

The Blue Danube River Cruise with Budapest Extension - MS William Wordsworth

  • 8 nights, departs on the 10 May 2025
  • Riviera Travel, MS William Wordsworth
  • Esztergom, Esztergom, Dürnstein, + 13 more
From

Douro, Porto and Salamanca River Cruise - MS Douro Splendour

  • 7 nights, departs on the 04 May 2025
  • Riviera Travel, MS Douro Splendour
  • Porto, Régua, , + 5 more
From

Amsterdam, Kinderdijk and the Dutch Bulbfields River Cruise - MS Geoffrey Chaucer

  • 4 nights, departs on the 09 Apr 2025
  • Riviera Travel, MS Geoffrey Chaucer
  • Amsterdam, Enkhuizen, Rotterdam, + 2 more
From

Rhine, Strasbourg and Heidelberg River Cruise - MS Emily Bronte

  • 7 nights, departs on the 20 May 2025
  • Riviera Travel, MS Emily Bronte
  • Cologne, Koblenz, Mainz, + 5 more
From
View more