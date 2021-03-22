Riviera Travel's Ship Lord Byron to Resume River Sailings in 2022
The river ship is now due to restart cruises next year after this year's sailings were cancelled
Riviera Travel has announced that its ship MS Lord Byron is scheduled to resume cruises in 2022, sailing on an eight-day Burgundy, River Rhone and Provence river itinerary next year.
The 140-guest ship, which was originally due to cruise the route this year but has now been cancelled, is back on sale for 15 cruises from April to October next year.
The sailing will include seven visits and tours, including Lyon, Arles, Avignon and Vienne; wine tasting in Beaune; and excursions to the Ardèche Gorges, Popes’ Palace and the Pont du Gard.
Prices start at £1,569pp, including return flights and transfers, with a low £250pp deposit available. The cruise starts in Lyon and concludes in Avignon.
The river ship comprises 74 staterooms, including a wide range of suites and luxury cabins. The ship also boasts a sun deck, 24-hour self-service station for tea and coffee, a splash pool and putting green, as well as a wellness area with sauna, steam room and hairdressing salon.
Riviera Travel's Katja Hildebrandt commented: 'We’re delighted to confirm to the trade that their customers once again have the opportunity to set sail on the stunning Lord Byron. It’s a five-star ship that will visit five-star destinations across the south of France.
'From the lush slopes of France’s winelands, to the sun-baked hills of Provence, to the medieval splendour of Avignon, this promises to be a fascinating river cruise to one of the most picturesque corners of the world.'
Visit rivieratravel.co.uk for more information.
