A-Rosa River Cruises has partnered with luxury rail specialist Planet Rail to introduce three new itineraries to its European portfolio

A-Rosa partners with rail specialist for three new itineraries

The itineraries include the Southern Rhine Cruise Through Germany to Switzerland itinerary, which departs Thursdays from 4 April to 12 October and sails through the Middle Rhine Valley from Cologne to Strasbourg via Rudesheim, Speyer, Breisach, Basel, Strasbourg, Mainz and Koblenz. Prices start from £1,695pp.

A Classic Danube Cruise itinerary – from £1,895pp – departs weekly from 5 April to 18 October 2024 round-trip from Engelhartzell via Vienna, Esztergom, Budapest and Bratislava.

Price includes return first class rail from London, pre cruise stay on a b/b basis in Nuremberg, seven nights' cruise on board A-Rosa Donna, a walking tour in Bratislava, plus a post cruise stay on a b/b basis in Cologne.