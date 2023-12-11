A-Rosa partners with rail specialist for three new itineraries
A-Rosa River Cruises has partnered with luxury rail specialist Planet Rail to introduce three new itineraries to its European portfolio
The itineraries include the Southern Rhine Cruise Through Germany to Switzerland itinerary, which departs Thursdays from 4 April to 12 October and sails through the Middle Rhine Valley from Cologne to Strasbourg via Rudesheim, Speyer, Breisach, Basel, Strasbourg, Mainz and Koblenz. Prices start from £1,695pp.
A Classic Danube Cruise itinerary – from £1,895pp – departs weekly from 5 April to 18 October 2024 round-trip from Engelhartzell via Vienna, Esztergom, Budapest and Bratislava.
Price includes return first class rail from London, pre cruise stay on a b/b basis in Nuremberg, seven nights' cruise on board A-Rosa Donna, a walking tour in Bratislava, plus a post cruise stay on a b/b basis in Cologne.
A Classic French Journey including two nights in Paris, meanwhile, comes in at £1,995pp with weekly departures from 11 April to 10 October 2024.
This holiday includes a two-night stay in Paris before the cruise on A-Rosa Stella, which will sail through Burgundy and Provence on the Rhone and Saone rivers.
Ports of call include Chalon-sur-Saone, Macon, Trevoux, Lyon, Avignon, Arles, Viviers, La Voulte before returning to Lyon.
Each itinerary includes first class return rail travel from London St Pancras International, overnight accommodation the night before embarkation and A-Rosa's all-inclusive drinks package.
