Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by TUI River Cruises

TUI River Cruises new discount code to discover the beauty of Europe this summer for less Save £200 on river cruises* with this new discount code and set sail to the hottest river spots in Europe

Dreaming of your next summer holiday getaway? Aren’t we all. With the clocks going forward, we can’t help but think of the long summer days that lie ahead, and TUI River Cruises has a new discount code for you to book your next cruise for less. And what better destination to bask in sunshine, culture and good food than a European river cruise? TUI River Cruises visits a wide array of delightful destinations such as Cologne, Budapest and Vienna, so you are guaranteed to find a sailing that suits you and your companions. Now, what you have all been waiting for – use code RCAUG200 to save £200 on TUI River Cruises this August. But wait there, if you want the ultimate insight into a hand-picked selection of discounted itineraries, keep on reading.

1. Legends of the Rhine As a roundtrip from Frankfurt, the Legends of the Rhine itinerary is an encapsulating itinerary that brings you to a variety of fascinating towns and cities. You’ll visit Dusseldorf, Germany, where you can wander along on cobblestone streets through the cities Old Town before heading over to explore what’s known as the ‘longest bar in the world’, with a staggering 260 pubs and bars to explore. In Cologne, everywhere you look you’ll spot a gorgeous Romanesque church – with the highlight being the impressive Cologne Cathedral. What’s more, your stop in Mainz, Germany brings you immense history in the form of the Gutenberg Museum (one of the oldest printing museums in the world). Don’t forget to sample a glass (or three) of wine, as Mainz is known as Germany’s wine capital.

Walk through a handful of ancient villages, including Germany’s oldest city, Trier. Credit: Shutterstock

2. The Moselle Valley - Vines & Views The Moselle provides fairy-tale villages, rolling hills and vine covered slopes – the recipe for a memorable sailing and this is the perfect itinerary. Whether you are traversing the streets of Bernkastel-Kues, Germany, to admire the vibrant architecture or ticking off the nine UNESCO-approved sights in Trier, Germany’s oldest city, you are guaranteed to delve into every destination headfirst with TUI River Cruises. Speaking of Trier, ensure you visit the biggest Roman baths in Europe, an impressive throne room, a 2nd century city gate as well as the archeological museum which houses the world’s biggest collection of Roman gold coins – among other standout sights of course. The town of Cochem is also a crowning glory for this itinerary. Take in the shore lined with pastel-coloured buildings before spotting the distinguished castle perched at the top of the hill overlooking the town – in fact, we recommend going to Pinner Kreuz lookout for some truly memorable views.

The intriguing Budapest is a must-visit. Credit: Shutterstock

3. Magical Danube Departing August ninth for seven nights and beginning and ending in Budapest, Hungary, the Magical Danube itinerary brings this river to life. Start by wandering around Budapest, Hungary’s capital, to admire the Parliament building, St Stephen’s Basilica and not forgetting the famous thermal baths. Be sure to visit the hilltop castle in Bratislava, Slovakia, which goes back to the ninth century and has been rebuilt a staggering three times, as well as the old town and the Art Nouveau St Elizabeth's Church. Museum lovers will adore Krems, Austria, which is home to a large number of galleries and museums, including Austria’s sole caricature museum and an art museum located in an old tobacco factory. Don’t forget to appreciate Vienna, Austria’s capital, where you can be encapsulated by the Schönbrunn’s gardens and the Belvedere art museum – just to name a few. These are only three out of countless discounted stunning European river cruise itineraries – so take your pick and don’t look back. *T&C’s: Use code RCAUG200 to save £200 per booking- Valid on sailings departing between 1st August 2023 and 31st August 2023. Offer is valid from 8th March 2023 across all sales channels. Offer must be selected at time of booking and applies to new bookings only. The offer is subject to availability and may be withdrawn at any time without prior notice. Enter the code RCAUG200 in upper case when on the holiday payment page of our website. This promotional code is non-transferable and not valid in conjunction with any other discount code. Please see https://www.tui.co.uk/river-cruises/ or the relevant brochure for full booking terms and conditions that apply.

