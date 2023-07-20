Credit: TUI River Cruises

TUI River Cruises launches Nile cruises onboard new ship, TUI Al Horeya The river cruise line has announced a brand-new River Nile cruise as well as a new river cruise ship, named TUI Al Horeya

TUI River Cruises has announced that the new River Nile cruise onboard TUI Al Horeya will commence in winter 2024. You can benefit from exclusive TUI charter flights to Luxor from London Gatwick and Manchester Airports, with two flights per week. These flight offerings make TUI the only tour operator to offer direct, non-stop flights from the UK to Luxor. TUI Al Horeya, meaning 'freedom', will be a fully refurbished five-star ship and will have a capacity of 145 passengers with 74 cabins – ranging from singles to standard to suites. The ship will sail seven-night, all-inclusive round-trip sailings from Luxor. The announcement comes after strong demand from customers, with bookings increasing 40% compared to last year.

TUI River Cruises will make it's debut on the River Nile. Credit: TUI River Cruise

TUI River Cruises managing director Chris Hackney commented: "TUI River Cruises is going from strength to strength, and we are so excited to introduce this latest offering on the Nile which we are confident our customers will love. “A cruise along the Nile offers a serene and unforgettable experience with lush landscapes, traditional villages, and other iconic landmarks such as the Luxor and Edfu Temples. "With year-round sunshine, Egypt is the perfect destination for exploring ancient history and allowing guests to immerse themselves in a once in a lifetime opportunity. He continued, “The name TUI Al Horeya was chosen to ensure we kept local connection to Egypt, as it is our only TUI River Cruise ship which will stay in the one country. "TUI Al Horeya in Arabic means ‘freedom’, signifying the freedom the water brings to explore which is a great representation of what river cruising is all about.”

The star of Egypt is the Nile River itself. Credit: Shutterstock

What to expect from TUI Al Horeya The line aims to immerse you in The Nile, with licensed Egyptologists on hand to answer any questions. Facilities onboard include a top deck swimming pool, two whirlpools, an entertainment area, restaurant, al-fresco dining, lounge bar, wellness studio and a boutique shop. The entertainment programme will span day and night, as per the rest of the river cruise fleet. What's more, there will be two set excursions included within the price – visits to the Temple of Horus in Edfu and the Temple of Kom Ombo. You'll also have the choice of a range of other excursions in Luxor and Awan to explore further. The first 'Legends of the Nile' itinerary will set sail on November 7, 2024 for eight days – with prices available from £1399 (based on two adults sharing a deck two superior french balcony cabin).

