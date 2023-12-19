Cruise news / Riviera Travel to give away £1million in gifts

Riviera Travel to give away £1million in gifts

Author: Kaye Holland

The river cruise and escorted touring specialist is set to away gifts worth over £1 million to guests during the next three months

In celebration of their 40th year, Riviera Travel is guaranteeing rewards on every booking made between December 20, 2023, and February 29, 2024.

Gifts up for grabs include an eight-day “all expenses paid” river cruise for two with spending money, a worldwide tour for two, a European tour for two, and travel vouchers up to the value of £500.

The line will offer more offer more than 390 cruises and 1,500 tours in 2024, including 157 departures dedicated to solo travel.

To mark Riviera’s 40th anniversary, every 2024 river cruise departure will host a special celebration onboard.

Phil Hullah, chief executive at Riviera Travel, said: “This one-time giveaway marks the beginning of a year of celebration for Riviera.

“We’re so proud of our 40-year heritage and can’t wait to share this milestone with our guests, both through this fantastic offer and the added extras we’ll introduce onboard.”

