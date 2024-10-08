Royal Caribbean celebrates first float-out of Star of the Seas
The cruise line has held a float-out ceremony for its second Icon Class ship, Star of the Seas, ahead of its summer 2025 debut
The milestone was marked with a traditional maritime ceremony that took place in the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku (Finland), following nearly 19 months of construction.
The celebration kicked off with a symbolic shot from a cannon before the dry dock was flooded with 92 million gallons of water.
Star of the Seas was then floated out of the dry dock and into the outfitting pier where construction will continue ahead of the ship’s scheduled launch at Port Canaveral, Florida, in August 2025.
There will be eight neighbourhoods on board, including one for young families, as well as six waterslides, and more than 40 restaurants.
The new Icon class ship will offer roundtrip seven-night sailings to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.
Star of the Seas' inaugural voyage is scheduled for August 31, 2025, visiting Perfect Day at CocoCay, Costa Maya, Roatán, and Cozumel.