The milestone was marked with a traditional maritime ceremony that took place in the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku (Finland), following nearly 19 months of construction.



The celebration kicked off with a symbolic shot from a cannon before the dry dock was flooded with 92 million gallons of water.



Star of the Seas was then floated out of the dry dock and into the outfitting pier where construction will continue ahead of the ship’s scheduled launch at Port Canaveral, Florida, in August 2025.

